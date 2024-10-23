ImmPACT Bio to Present New Preclinical Data on Claudin18.2/TGF-β Bispecific CAR T-Cell Therapy IMPT-601 for Gastric Cancer at the SITC 39th Annual Meeting

News provided by

ImmPACT Bio USA Inc.

Oct 23, 2024, 07:45 ET

IMPT-601 is designed to overcome the suppressive tumor microenvironment by enhancing CAR T- cell infiltration, overcoming T-cell exhaustion, and reducing regulatory T-cell activity

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc. ("ImmPACT Bio"), a clinical-stage company developing transformative logic-gate-based chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will present new preclinical data about the potential of IMPT-601, a Claudin18.2/transforming growth factor beta (TGF-β) bispecific CAR T-cell therapy for the treatment of gastric cancer. These data were selected for an oral presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting, to be held November 8-10, 2024 in Houston, TX.

IMPT-601 is designed to overcome the suppressive tumor microenvironment by enhancing CAR T-cell infiltration, overcoming T-cell exhaustion, and reducing regulatory T-cell numbers through dual targeting of Claudin 18.2 and TGF-β.

Details for the presentation are as follows:
Title: Therapeutic Potential of IMPT-601, a Claudin18.2/TGF-β Bispecific CAR, Against Gastric Cancer
Abstract Number: 298
Presenter: Melanie L. Munguia, ImmPACT Bio
Session: Oral Abstract Session 2
Date and Time: Saturday, November 9, 2024, 3:25 - 4:45 PM CDT
Location: Exhibit Halls A B George R. Brown Convention Center

Abstracts and additional details can be found at the SITC 39th Annual Meeting website.

About ImmPACT Bio

ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of cellular therapies that have the potential to bring transformational benefits to patients. The company's logic-gate-based chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell platforms, licensed from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Technology Development Group, are specifically designed to address antigen escape, reduce toxicity, overcome immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment, and improve cell persistence. The company's technology is based on the work of pioneering scientists, Yvonne Chen, Ph.D., and Antoni Ribas, M.D., Ph.D., both from UCLA. For more information, visit http://www.immpact-bio.com.

SOURCE ImmPACT Bio USA Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

ImmPACT Bio to Participate at the 2024 Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa Conference

ImmPACT Bio to Participate at the 2024 Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa Conference

ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc. ("ImmPACT Bio"), a clinical-stage company developing transformative logic-gate-based chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell...
ImmPACT Bio to Participate at Cell & Gene Therapy International 2024

ImmPACT Bio to Participate at Cell & Gene Therapy International 2024

ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc. ("ImmPACT Bio"), a clinical-stage company developing transformative logic-gate-based chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Biotechnology

Biotechnology

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics