ImmunaBand Launches First Enterprise Solution Designed to Enable Employers to Meet New COVID-19 Vaccination Documentation Guidelines

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmunaBand /The makers of ImmunaBand—an adjustable blue silicone bracelet that physically and digitally demonstrates an individual's COVID-19 vaccination status—today announced the launch of their enterprise solution, ImmunaWork. ImmunaWork is a portal that grants employers the ability to manage the vaccination status of their workforce. The platform can also identify when an employee's vaccine efficacy will expire (as soon as announced by the CDC) and schedule booster reminders accordingly.

According to the most recent Cal/OSHA update, "Employers may allow fully vaccinated employees not to wear face coverings indoors but must document their vaccination status." The ImmunaWork solution enables businesses to comply with the new guidelines quickly and easily.

ImmunaBand has already sold their QR-enabled bracelets to thousands of businesses and individuals across the country, creating one of the largest non-provider COVID-19 vaccination databases in the US. Customers simply upload their vaccination card to an encrypted, HIPAA-compliant server, which is then linked to the QR code on their bracelet. The ImmunaBand has become to many a symbol of triumph over the Pandemic and to others, like immunocompromised individuals that cannot develop antibodies, the difference between life and death.

"In this post-pandemic world, ImmunaWork empowers employers to provide a sustainably safe work environment, while the ImmunaBand enables employees to let others know they are vaccinated. The solutions work together to assist companies — big and small — as they endeavor to bring their workforce safely back to non-remote work," says Dr. Tashof Bernton, President of ImmunaBand and a Board Certified Internal and Preventive Medicine Physician.

ImmunaWork is a subscription-based service available starting at $0.99/month/user and does not require the purchase or use of ImmunaBand wearables. ImmunaBand donates a percentage of profits to charities that support COVID-19 relief. For details, visit ImmunaBand.com/ImmunaWork or email [email protected] .

About ImmunaBand

ImmunaBand launched in early 2021 as the first wearable dually designed to signify an individual's COVID-19 vaccination status and digitally access documentation. ImmunaBands are an acceptable form of documentation for most US venues requiring proof of vaccination. In mid-2021, the company launched ImmunaWork, an enterprise solution enabling employers to manage employee vaccination status. ImmunaBand's mission is to leverage innovation to promote safety and trust, and to bring people back together post-quarantine.

