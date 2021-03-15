ImmunaBand Launches First Wearable Designed to Digitally Access your COVID-19 Vaccination Documentation

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ImmunaBand—the first-to-market wearable COVID-19 vaccination documentation to signify an individual's vaccination status—announced their public launch. As the pace of vaccine distribution quickens and as new CDC guidelines allowing vaccinated individuals to gather without masks are announced, easily demonstrating vaccination statuses will become increasingly important. ImmunaBand's proprietary wristband will show immunization status to anyone with a smartphone.

The ImmunaBand is a stylish blue silicone bracelet emblazoned with the words "COVID-19 Vaccinated." Each bracelet has a metal tag with an engraved, unique QR code which, when scanned by a smartphone, directs users to their personal password-protected vaccination record. To purchase an ImmunaBand, customers must complete a COVID-19 vaccination that has received FDA Emergency Authorization and upload their vaccination card documenting that status to ImmunaBand's HIPAA-compliant server. The vaccination card storage process is end-to-end encrypted to ensure data privacy and security.

"These vaccines are a culmination of some of the best work the scientific community has ever seen. But with its tremendous benefits come challenges—as it stands, quick, easy access to documentation of vaccination status is lacking," said J. Tashof Bernton, MD, President of ImmunaBand. "After a year defined by divisions, we deserve to feel comfortable and safe in public. ImmunaBand will serve as the passport that returns us back to normal life."

The creators of ImmunaBand developed the technology to restore trust, bring people back together, and help collectively move toward a post-quarantine world. Immunaband offers a visible solution not just to individuals but to businesses who are eager to safely reopen their doors.

"Innovation and technology play a vital role in getting our economy, and society, back to normal again. Immunaband is a great example of this, by providing companies of all sizes—from small businesses to those in leisure, hospitality, and travel—with a novel and visible way to demonstrate their commitment to a safe environment for their employees and customers," said ImmunaBand Board Member, Daniel Charles.

ImmunaBand is available starting at $19.99 plus shipping and handling. Quantity discounts are available for employers. For more information, visit ImmunaBand.com .



About ImmunaBand

ImmunaBand launched in early 2021 as the first wearable dually designed to signify an individual's vaccination status and digitally access an individual's COVID-19 vaccination documentation. The company's mission is to leverage innovation to promote vaccinations, safety and trust, in order to help bring people back together and move toward a post-quarantine world.

Each ImmunaBand comes equipped with an engraved metal tag replete with a unique QR code that works with any mobile device. When scanned, Immunaband directs to a password-protected, digital copy of the wearer's vaccination card, which is stored on a HIPAA-compliant server.

