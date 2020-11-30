Immune-Boosting Delicious Recipes for Pregnancy During Covid-19

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today more than ever, building strong immune systems is important for everyone, particularly expecting mothers. We are all cooking and eating at home more than ever before due to Covid-19. Pregnant women are a greater risk for complications related to Covid-19, so dining at home is even more important for them. Eating for Pregnancy: Your Essential Month-by-Month Nutrition Guide and Cookbook, an award-winning nutrition-cookbook by Catherine Jones and perinatal nutritionist, Rose Ann Hudson, RD, LD, offers moms-to-be 150 nutrient-dense, immune-boosting, delicious recipes to help.

Eating for Pregnancy: Your Essential Month-by-Month Nutrition Guide and Cookbook

Immune-boosting nutrients, that have numerous other benefits as well, include zinc (meats and legumes), selenium (chia seeds and seafood), iron (red meats and iron-fortified breakfast cereals), folate (lentils and asparagus), vitamins A (sweet potatoes), B6 (poultry and oats), C (citrus fruits and broccoli), D (egg yolks and fortified milk, plus sun exposure), and E (sunflower seeds and almonds). These essential nutrients help the immune system by working as an antioxidant to protect healthy cells, supporting growth and activity of immune cells, and producing antibodies.

Eating for Pregnancy incorporates these powerful nutrients to make menu planning and cooking a snap for all eating preferences and gestational diabetes. Delicious, easy-to-make recipes that are designed to boost your immune system include: Good Morning Sunshine Smoothie Bowl, Awesome Chicken Burgers, Sweet Potato Rounds, Salmon with Artichoke-Olive Tapenade, and Favorite Broccoli Slaw.

Patience has never been a bigger virtue than now. While we all wait for healthier days to come, maintaining a healthy lifestyle includes safe exercises, cooking at home, and taking the proper precautions is the best path forward.

"This is the ultimate pregnancy book... I wish I would have had this book when I went through my pregnancies... A must-have for yourself, your sister, relative, neighbor, or even the perfect reading material while waiting at the doctor's office!"―San Francisco Review of Books, Rachel Dehning

"[Jones, Hudson, and Knight] bring a wealth of expertise to the project... [This book is] like a warm conversation with a knowledgeable friend."―Kirkus Review

"Impressively comprehensive, thoughtfully informative, exceptionally 'user friendly' in organization, and deftly well presented throughout, [Eating for Pregnancy] is an ideal gift for anyone expecting a child."―Midwest Book Reviews

"[A] fantastic, one-stop, nutritional guide for all expectant mothers that also lays the foundation for overall healthy nutrition beyond pregnancy [with an] abundance of recipes that contain wonderful ingredients and nutritional information... Well done!"―Feathered Quill Book Review

"The recipes not only look delicious, but are artfully organized into stages of pregnancy, as well as postpartum... Eating for Pregnancy presents information on nutrition in pregnancy in a well-balanced way, focusing on sourcing nutrients from a whole-food diet."―Midwifery

"[E]very page I flipped to made me say "yum!"... The nutritional and medical information is easy to follow and grasp. The recipes are also appealing to non-pregnant people. This should appeal to those with partners and other children, so that everyone gets fed and gets fed well."―Kate Sissons, Katesissons.com, Doula, Yoga & Educator

"[A]n incredible resource... I highly recommend using Eating for Pregnancy throughout your pregnancy to keep your body as healthy as possible."―A Life in Labor

"[W]ell-thought-out and comprehensive... This is a great resource chock full of recipes and guidance for pregnant women. I will definitely be recommending this book to my clients."

―Nancy Mae, MA, MS, Author, Coach & Creator of the Energetic Fertility Method

Eating for Pregnancy: Your Essential Month-by-Month Nutrition Guide and Cookbook is the ultimate no-nonsense nutrition guide and cookbook for moms-to-be. Eating for Pregnancy is available for sale on Amazon. To learn more, go to: http://www.catherinejonescookbooks.com

Contact:

Kelsey at Book Publicity Services

[email protected]

(805) 807-9027

SOURCE Book Publicity Services