Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Report 2022-2030: Increase in Number of Pipeline Drugs & Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

The global immune checkpoint inhibitors market was valued at $29,803.71 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $140,890.10 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.8% from 2021 to 2030



Checkpoint inhibitor is a type of drug used in immunotherapy, which helps block the proteins present on tumor cells, as these affect the functioning of the immune system. Immune checkpoint inhibitor drugs block different checkpoint proteins including, CTLA-4 (cytotoxic T lymphocyte associated protein 4), PD-1 (programmed cell death protein 1), and PD-L1 (programmed death ligand 1)



Immune checkpoint inhibitor is also known as checkpoint inhibitor therapy is a form of cancer immunotherapy. Which used in the treatment of a broad spectrum of cancers as metastatic melanoma, non-small lung cancer or renal cell carcinoma. These are humanized monoclonal antibodies target inhibitory receptors (e.g. CTLA-4, PD-1, LAG-3, TIM-3) and ligands (PD-L1) expressed on T lymphocytes, antigen presenting cells and tumor cells and elicit an anti-tumor response by stimulating immune system.



The key factor that drives the growth of market are owing to the growth in incidence of different forms of cancer, surge in awareness of checkpoint inhibitor for treatment of cancer, higher number of R&D studies, and surge in adoption of immune checkpoint inhibitor drugs. In addition, growth in the geriatric population, and technological advancement in screening & diagnosis of cancer further drives the market growth. However, high cost associated with immune checkpoint inhibitors is projected to impede the market growth.



The global immune checkpoint inhibitor market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is classified as CTLA-4 inhibitor, PD-1 inhibitor, PD-L1 inhibitor, and others. According to the application, the market is categorized as lung cancer, bladder cancer, melanoma, Hodgkin lymphoma, and others.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in incidences of cancer across the globe

Surge in global geriatric population

Supportive reimbursement policies for immune checkpoint inhibitors

Restraint

Higher cost of immune checkpoint inhibitors

Opportunities

Increase in number of pipeline drugs

Growth opportunities in emerging markets

Key players operating in the global immune checkpoint inhibitor market are

AstraZeneca PLC

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company (ARMO Biosciences.)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.,)

Sanofi

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck KGaA (EMD Serono, Inc.)

BeiGene Ltd

Shanghai Jhunsi Biosciences Ltd

Scope of the Report

By Type

CTLA-4 Inhibitor

PD-1 Inhibitor

PD-L1 Inhibito

By Application

Lung Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Melanoma

Hodgkin lymphoma

Other

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Rest of LAME

