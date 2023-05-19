Immune Deficiency Foundation holds virtual Primary Immunodeficiency Conference

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The PI Conference, first launched two decades ago, brings together individuals and families across the nation to learn, connect, and network. The theme is " navigating the primary immunodeficiency journey " and sessions will be offered within one of three tracks:

Skimming the Surface – this information is for those who are recently diagnosed and want to learn about broad topics that affect the PI community

– this information is for those who are recently diagnosed and want to learn about broad topics that affect the PI community Deep Dive – this information is geared toward those who are interested in more in-depth medical or scientific topics

– this information is geared toward those who are interested in more in-depth medical or scientific topics Rare of the Rare – These sessions are targeted to the rarest of rare diagnoses and for those who are not necessarily antibody deficient

In 2023, IDF is pleased to welcome Academy Award-nominated executive producer and writer Emily V. Gordon, who will join in on a fireside chat discussing her journey to diagnosis with Still's disease and common variable immune deficiency (CVID). The conference will feature world-class immunologists and life management experts who will provide sessions on various topics related to PI. There will also be opportunities for peer connection, exhibitor engagement, special events, and more.

Primary immunodeficiencies (PIs), also known as inborn errors of immunity (IEI), are a group of more than 450 rare, chronic conditions in which part of the body's immune system is missing or does not function correctly. According to the National Institutes of Health, there are approximately 500,000 individuals in the U.S. with a PI. These conditions are caused by hereditary genetic defects and can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender, or ethnicity. PI can cause infection, malignancy (cancer), allergy, autoimmunity, autoinflammation, or any simultaneous combination of these issues.

Sponsors of the PI Conference include CSL Behring, Takeda, and Grifols.

ABOUT THE IMMUNE DEFICIENCY FOUNDATION:

The Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF), founded in 1980, is the leading source of information for people looking for answers to questions about PI. Whether you've been recently diagnosed, you've been living with PI for years, or you think you may have PI, we are here to help. IDF offers programs designed to engage, connect, and empower families to live longer, stronger, and healthier lives.

