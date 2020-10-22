Immune Support 101: The Nature's Bounty Co. Shares Top Products For Fall

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As we head into the fall and the New Year, consumers everywhere are seeking ways to support and maintain their health. In fact, studies show that 18% of general shoppers are buying more immune-supporting products. 1 To help address growing demand, global health and wellness leader, The Nature's Bounty Co. is sharing its top product picks from its leading portfolio of brands in the vitamin, mineral, herbal, and sports & active nutrition categories.

Read the company's most recent blog post on immune support products here. Suggestions include high quality products that are backed by science and developed by some of the most trusted brands in the world, including Sundown®, Solgar®, Nature's Bounty®, Osteo Bi-Flex® and more.

Follow The Nature's Bounty Co.'s corporate blog – Wellness Room – here for more health-related information and support.

About The Nature's Bounty Co.

The Nature's Bounty Co. is a privately held, global leader in health and wellness with a rich history and proven track record in the nutritional market. As a manufacturer, marketer and online seller of vitamins, dietary supplements, minerals, herbals, protein bars and powders, and ethical beauty products, we are committed to supporting consumers' wellness needs through high quality products backed by science. The brands of The Nature's Bounty Co. are some of the most trusted in the world including Nature's Bounty®, Pure Protein®, Solgar®, Osteo Bi-Flex®, Dr.Organic®, Sundown®, Body Fortress®, MET-Rx® and Ester-C®. For more information, visit us at NaturesBountyCo.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

