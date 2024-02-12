Immune Support Matters: OjasTee Redefines Wellness with its Immune-Boosting Spice-Based Products

BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OjasTee LLC, a California-based company founded in 2020 by retired physician Dr. Rajah Sekaran and former biotech scientist Bob Milley, is making waves in the wellness industry with its innovative approach to immune health. Inspired by the challenges posed by the COVID-19 and its variants, OjasTee is on a mission to provide wellness products.

Golden Latte TURMERIC Mix (200 Grams) OjasTee products

Spices Are an Effective Way to Combat Inflammation and Boost Immunity

The 7-spice blend, carefully curated with ingredients like Turmeric, Cumin, Cinnamon, Ginger, Nutmeg and Pepper aims to support the immune system through its potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory qualities. Pepper in OjasTee's products promotes absorption of Turmeric 2000%.

A Spice-Based Journey to Health

OjasTee encourages the consumption of these spices as Dietary Supplement in various forms, including Teas, Golden Latte, Seasonings for all cuisines, and Rubs for fish, meat, and vegetables.

Quality Assurance and Certification

All spices, teas, herbs, and ingredients undergo rigorous testing by suppliers and co-packers. The company's dedication to quality is further emphasized by its certification from the Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), ensuring that OjasTee meets the standards for promoting HEALTH and WELLNESS.

Merieux NutriSciences labs certified the presence of Curcuminoid, the active component in Turmeric and a major ingredient in all of OjasTee's products. Turmeric being antioxidant by itself converts inactive antioxidants from other foods to active antioxidants as well.

Meet the Visionary Behind OjasTee

Dr. Rajah Sekaran, the founder, brings a wealth of experience as a retired physician. His extensive background in medicine and philosophy led to the creation of OjasTee's spice blend.

OjasTee's Philosophical Approach

Dr. Sekaran's commitment to health is reflected in his recent publications, "Tennis Made Easy and Yoga of Mind and Body" and "Beyond Mind–The Next Step in Human Evolution," which outlines the Feedback Theory. This theory emphasizes the interconnectedness of internal and external environments, highlighting the need for a balanced lifestyle to maintain optimal health.

Support Your Immune Health

OjasTee advocates lifestyle changes at both the mental and physical levels. The company encourages kindness with good intentions and stress management at the mental level. At the physical level, OjasTee promotes a balanced diet with adequate exercise, emphasizing the inclusion of spices and herbs for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

For more information about OjasTee and its transformative products, visit https://ojastee.com/ .

