Immune System Booster for Men Delivers Maximum Potency Dosages Says Brand

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a brand that does not believe in proprietary blends, Fortify Supplements has focused on high quality standards and full transparency in its advanced formula immune system booster for men. Delivering only maximum potency dosages, the brand has chosen ingredients that work together naturally in order to provide immune boosting benefits.

Senior spokesperson for the company, Edward Koo explains, "Our Advanced Formula Immune Booster contains two to three times the amount of clinically dosed immune support ingredients and vitamins when compared to leading brands."

Fortify Supplements has packed its immune system booster with an unmatchable lineup of ingredients in powerful dosages including: 800mg elderberry, 5000iu vitamin D, 1000mg vitamin C, 15mg zinc, 200mg garlic, 250mg l-lysine, 200mg echinacea and 100mg bee propolis.

The brand suggests its antioxidant powerhouse blend is scientifically developed to reduce the duration of colds, prevent viral symptoms, reduce upper respiratory symptoms and boost immunity year round. Ingredients like elderberry and vitamin C are included as they have also been shown to reduce the signs of aging on the skin such as fine lines and wrinkles. Proudly made in the USA, each bottle contains 60 easy to swallow capsules.

Amazon customers have been very impressed with the company's commitment to providing maximum dose formulations. One reviewer writes, "As a person in my 60's with a weaker than average immune system, I have been using at least five individual vitamins/supplements to get the recommended dosages my doctor suggested. Because of my condition, I have to pay very close attention to labels. After seeing this product and all of the ingredients/dosages, it was quite a relief. This product has made life easier, healthier and as an added bonus, is saving me money by not having to buy multiple products. Definitely worth a try."

Anyone wanting more information about Fortify Supplements and its best immune system booster, please visit the official company website or Amazon storefront .

About Fortify Supplements

Fortify is committed to provide the very best advanced formulas to individuals who need a proven supplement with no prop blends. Our formulations only contain proven ingredients in effective dosages, tested in clinical studies, and in non proprietary form. We are delivering tried and true products that actually work.

