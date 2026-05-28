Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Forecast Signals Steady Growth During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) Backed by Pipeline Advancements | DelveInsight

The immune thrombocytopenia market is experiencing steady growth driven by increasing disease awareness and improved diagnosis rates. Advancements in targeted therapies, including thrombopoietin receptor agonists and novel immunomodulators, are expanding treatment options and improving patient outcomes. The entry of emerging therapies such as Ianalumab (Novartis), Rozanolixizumab (UCB Biopharma) Mezagitamab (Takeda), PF-06835375 (Pfizer), Cevidoplenib (Genosco and Oscotec), RAY121 (Roche/Chugai Pharmaceutical), Efgartigimod (argenx), NVG-2089 (Nuvig Therapeutics), and others with better safety and efficacy profiles is further fueling market expansion.

LAS VEGAS, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, immune thrombocytopenia emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Summary

The total market size of ITP in the 7MM in 2025 was approximately USD 4 billion ; this is anticipated to grow by 2036.

; this is anticipated to grow by 2036. The US accounts for the largest market size of ITP in 2025, i.e., nearly 66% in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and the UK and Japan.

in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and the UK and Japan. In 2025, the total cases of ITP were approximately 188K cases in the 7MM, which is expected to increase by 2036.

cases in the 7MM, which is expected to increase by 2036. Leading immune thrombocytopenia companies, such as Novartis, UCB Biopharma, Takeda (Millennium Pharmaceuticals), Pfizer, Genosco, Oscotec, Roche, Chugai Pharmaceutical, argenx, Nuvig Therapeutics, and others, are developing new immune thrombocytopenia treatment drugs that can be available in the immune thrombocytopenia market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new immune thrombocytopenia treatment drugs that can be available in the immune thrombocytopenia market in the coming years. The promising immune thrombocytopenia therapies in clinical trials include Ianalumab, Rozanolixizumab, Mezagitamab, PF-06835375, Cevidoplenib, RAY121, Efgartigimod, NVG-2089, and others.

Discover the immune thrombocytopenia market forecast 7MM @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/immune-thrombocytopenia-itp-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Immune Thrombocytopenia Market

Rising Prevalence of ITP and Autoimmune Disorders: The increasing incidence of immune thrombocytopenia, along with a broader rise in autoimmune diseases such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, is a major growth driver.

The increasing incidence of immune thrombocytopenia, along with a broader rise in autoimmune diseases such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, is a major growth driver. The Emerging Role of SYK Inhibition: Many patients continue to experience prolonged severe thrombocytopenia, raising the risk of spontaneous or trauma-induced bleeding. TAVALISSE/TAVLESSE, a potent SYK inhibitor, presents a promising option due to its unique mechanism that enhances immunomodulation via Fc and B-cell receptor signaling pathways.

Many patients continue to experience prolonged severe thrombocytopenia, raising the risk of spontaneous or trauma-induced bleeding. TAVALISSE/TAVLESSE, a potent SYK inhibitor, presents a promising option due to its unique mechanism that enhances immunomodulation via Fc and B-cell receptor signaling pathways. Emergence of WAYRILZ as a Promising Therapy for Chronic ITP: As a BTK inhibitor, rilzabrutinib effectively targets both Fc gamma receptor-mediated functions and autoantibody production, presenting a promising treatment option for adults with chronic ITP.

As a BTK inhibitor, rilzabrutinib effectively targets both Fc gamma receptor-mediated functions and autoantibody production, presenting a promising treatment option for adults with chronic ITP. Launch of Emerging ITP Drugs: The dynamics of the ITP market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as Ianalumab (Novartis), Rozanolixizumab (UCB Biopharma) Mezagitamab [Takeda (Millennium Pharmaceuticals)], PF-06835375 (Pfizer), Cevidoplenib (Genosco and Oscotec), RAY121 (Roche/Chugai Pharmaceutical), Efgartigimod (argenx), NVG-2089 (Nuvig Therapeutics), and others.

The dynamics of the ITP market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as (Novartis), (UCB Biopharma) [Takeda (Millennium Pharmaceuticals)], (Pfizer), (Genosco and Oscotec), (Roche/Chugai Pharmaceutical), (argenx), (Nuvig Therapeutics), and others. Emergence of New Drug Classes in the ITP Market: The introduction and clinical adoption of novel modalities, such as BAFF-R inhibitor (Novartis' Ianalumab), CXCR5 antagonist (Pfizer's PF-06835375), Anti-CD38 (Takeda's Mezagitamab), and others, are also fueling the growth of the ITP market.

Aparna Thakur, Assistant Project Manager of Forecasting at DelveInsight, said that thrombopoietin Receptor Agonists (TPO‐RAs) are new, promising drugs in ITP treatment. As per Thakur, thrombopoietin is the primary factor responsible for platelet production. Hence, TPO‐RAs are able not only to promote platelet production from existing megakaryocytes but also to enhance the proliferation of megakaryocytes in the bone marrow. This has been investigated in both in vitro studies and clinical trials, Thakur added.

Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Analysis

For many years, treatment of ITP relied primarily on immune-modulating approaches such as corticosteroids, intravenous immunoglobulins (IVIGs), splenectomy, and rituximab .

. Today, the therapeutic landscape has expanded to include thrombopoietin receptor agonists (PROMACTA, NPLATE, and DOPTELET), anti-CD20 antibodies (RITUXAN), Syk inhibitors (TAVALISSE/TAVLESSE), and neonatal Fc receptor inhibitors (VYVGART), along with a range of other immunomodulatory therapies.

(PROMACTA, NPLATE, and DOPTELET), (RITUXAN), (TAVALISSE/TAVLESSE), and (VYVGART), along with a range of other immunomodulatory therapies. Sanofi's US FDA and EU approval of WAYRILZ marks a pivotal moment in the immune thrombocytopenia market, as it becomes the first BTK inhibitor cleared for this indication. Based on the pivotal LUNA 3 Phase III trial, Wayrilz delivered a statistically significant, durable platelet response, 23% at week 25 versus 0% for placebo, along with faster onset (median 36 days) and longer duration of response (around 7 weeks versus 0.7 weeks).

marks a pivotal moment in the immune thrombocytopenia market, as it becomes the first BTK inhibitor cleared for this indication. Based on the pivotal LUNA 3 Phase III trial, Wayrilz delivered a statistically significant, durable platelet response, 23% at week 25 versus 0% for placebo, along with faster onset (median 36 days) and longer duration of response (around 7 weeks versus 0.7 weeks). VYVGART , recently approved in Japan for adults with primary ITP, is expected to gain a competitive edge by offering improved and sustained platelet responses while maintaining a favorable safety profile, as evidenced in the pivotal Phase III ADVANCE-IV study.

, recently approved in Japan for adults with primary ITP, is expected to gain a competitive edge by offering improved and sustained platelet responses while maintaining a favorable safety profile, as evidenced in the pivotal Phase III ADVANCE-IV study. In addition, several emerging therapeutic classes are demonstrating promising potential in ITP, including BTK inhibitors, BAFF-R inhibitors, anti-CD38 antibodies, and BAFF/APRIL antagonists .

. Among the late-stage pipeline candidates likely to reshape the treatment landscape during the forecast period are Ianalumab (Novartis), Rozanolixizumab (UCB Biopharma) Mezagitamab [Takeda (Millennium Pharmaceuticals)], PF-06835375 (Pfizer), Cevidoplenib (Genosco and Oscotec), RAY121 (Roche/Chugai Pharmaceutical), Efgartigimod (argenx), NVG-2089 (Nuvig Therapeutics), and others, all of which are currently being evaluated in advanced clinical trials.

Immune Thrombocytopenia Competitive Landscape

Some of the ITP drugs under development include Ianalumab (Novartis), Rozanolixizumab (UCB Biopharma) Mezagitamab [Takeda (Millennium Pharmaceuticals)], PF-06835375 (Pfizer), Cevidoplenib (Genosco and Oscotec), RAY121 (Roche/Chugai Pharmaceutical), Efgartigimod (argenx), NVG-2089 (Nuvig Therapeutics), and others.

Novartis' Ianalumab is an innovative, fully human IgG1 monoclonal antibody that targets the BAFF receptor and operates through a distinctive dual mechanism of action. It is currently being studied in Phase III clinical trials for both first- and second-line treatment of immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). As of December 2025, Novartis plans to submit data from the VAYHIT2 Phase III study, along with forthcoming results from the ongoing first-line trial (VAYHIT1), for regulatory review in 2027.

Takeda's Mezagitamab (TAK-079) is a subcutaneously administered human IgG1 lambda monoclonal antibody that targets the CD38 transmembrane glycoprotein expressed on cell surfaces, enabling depletion of these cells through multiple mechanisms. The therapy is currently in Phase III development for ITP and has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for chronic ITP. According to Takeda's January 2026 update, regulatory submission for mezagitamab in ITP is expected between fiscal years 2027 and 2029.

Pfizer's PF-06835375 is an investigational biologic being explored as a treatment for adults with moderate to severe primary ITP. It is designed to inhibit the CXCR5 pathway, which plays a role in regulating interactions between B cells and T-helper cells involved in autoimmune platelet destruction, to improve platelet counts. The drug is currently under evaluation in a Phase II clinical trial (NCT05070845) in adult patients with moderate to severe primary ITP.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the immune thrombocytopenia market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the immune thrombocytopenia market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about the new drugs for immune thrombocytopenia @ Immune Thrombocytopenia Drugs

Recent Developments in the Immune Thrombocytopenia Market

In December 2025, Novartis presented positive results from VAYHIT2, a Phase III trial evaluating ianalumab plus eltrombopag in patients with primary ITP previously treated with corticosteroids, at the 67th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition (ASH).

presented positive results from VAYHIT2, a Phase III trial evaluating ianalumab plus eltrombopag in patients with primary ITP previously treated with corticosteroids, at the 67th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition (ASH). In December 2025, the European Commission approved rilzabrutinib (WAYRILZ) as a new treatment for ITP in adult patients who are refractory to other treatments. This follows the positive opinion by the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).

the European Commission approved rilzabrutinib (WAYRILZ) as a new treatment for ITP in adult patients who are refractory to other treatments. This follows the positive opinion by the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP). In August 2025, the FDA approved rilzabrutinib (WAYRILZ) for adults with persistent or chronic ITP who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. The approval was based on the pivotal LUNA 3 Phase III study.

the FDA approved rilzabrutinib (WAYRILZ) for adults with persistent or chronic ITP who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. The approval was based on the pivotal LUNA 3 Phase III study. In August 2025, the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to mezagitamab or the treatment of adult patients with chronic ITP who have had an insufficient response to previous treatment.

What is Immune Thrombocytopenia?

Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) is characterized by a reduced platelet count caused by immune-mediated mechanisms. Around 80% of cases are classified as primary ITP, where no underlying cause is identified. The remaining 20% are secondary ITP, associated with conditions such as Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), certain medications, Hepatitis C, HIV infection, Helicobacter pylori, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Immune Thrombocytopenia Epidemiology Segmentation

The immune thrombocytopenia epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current immune thrombocytopenia patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. Among the 7MM, the US accounted for the most prevalent cases of ITP, compared to EU4 and the UK, and Japan.

The immune thrombocytopenia treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of ITP

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ITP

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ITP

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ITP

Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Immune Thrombocytopenia Epidemiology Segmentation Total Prevalent Cases of ITP, Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ITP, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ITP, and Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ITP Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size in 2025 USD 4 Billion Key Immune Thrombocytopenia Companies Novartis, UCB Biopharma, Takeda (Millennium Pharmaceuticals), Pfizer, Genosco, Oscotec, Roche, Chugai Pharmaceutical, argenx, Biotest, Nuvig Therapeutics, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Kissei Pharmaceutical, Grifols, Sobi (Dova Pharmaceuticals), Asahi Kasei Pharma, Amgen, Sanofi, Principia Biopharma, and others Key Immune Thrombocytopenia Therapies Ianalumab, Rozanolixizumab, Mezagitamab, PF-06835375, Cevidoplenib, RAY121, Efgartigimod, NVG-2089, TAVALISSE/TAVLESSE, DOPTELET, NPLATE/ROMIPLATE, VYVGART, YIMMUGO, WAYRILZ, and others

Scope of the Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Immune Thrombocytopenia current marketed and emerging therapies

Immune Thrombocytopenia current marketed and emerging therapies Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Immune Thrombocytopenia Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Immune Thrombocytopenia Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand future opportunities in ITP market @ Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Key Insights 2 Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 ITP Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Phase, RoA, and Molecule Type) 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of ITP by Therapies in 2025 6.3 Market Share (%) Distribution of ITP by Therapies in 2036 6.4 Market Share (%) Distribution of ITP by Class in 2025 6.5 Market Share (%) Distribution of ITP by Class in 2036 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Signs and symptoms 7.3 Pathogenesis 7.4 Classification 7.5 Causes 7.6 Diagnosis 8 Treatment 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Total Prevalent Cases of ITP in the 7MM 9.4 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ITP in the 7MM 9.5 The US 9.5.1 Total Prevalent Cases of ITP in the US 9.5.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ITP in the 7MM 9.5.3 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ITP in the US 9.5.4 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ITP in the US 9.6 EU4 and the UK 9.7 Japan 10 ITP Patient Journey 11 Marketed ITP Drugs 11.1 Key Cross of Marketed Drug 11.2 Fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate (TAVALISSE/TAVLESSE): Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Kissei Pharmaceutical and Grifols 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Clinical Development 11.2.4.1 Clinical Trial Information 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 Avatrombopag (DOPTELET): Sobi (Dova Pharmaceuticals) and Asahi Kasei Pharma 11.4 Romiplostim (NPLATE/ROMIPLATE): Amgen 11.5 Eltrombopag (PROMACTA/REVOLADE): Novartis 11.6 Efgartigimod alfa-fcab (VYVGART): Argenx 11.7 YIMMUGO (BT-595): Grifols (Biotest) 11.8 Rilzabrutinib (WAYRILZ): Sanofi/Principia Biopharma 12 Emerging Immune Thrombocytopenia Therapies 12.1 Key Cross Competition 12.2 VAY736 (lanalumab): Novartis 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Development 12.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.5 Analyst Views 12.3 TAK-079 (mezagitamab): Takeda (Millennium Pharmaceuticals) 12.4 PF-06835375: Pfizer 12.5 Cevidoplenib (SKI-O-703): Genosco (Oscotec) 12.6 RYSTIGGO (rozanolixizumab, UCB7665): UCB Biopharma and Parexel International 13 ITP Seven Major Market Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Outlook 13.3 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 13.4 Conjoint Analysis 13.5 Total Market Size of ITP in the 7MM 13.6 Market Size of ITP by Class in the 7MM 13.7 The US Immune Thrombocytopenia Market 13.7.1 Total Market Size of ITP in the US 13.7.2 Total Market Size of ITP by Therapies in the US 13.7.3 Total Market Size of ITP by Class in the US 13.8 EU4 and the UK Immune Thrombocytopenia Market 13.9 Japan Immune Thrombocytopenia Market 14 Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Unmet Needs 15 Immune Thrombocytopenia Market SWOT Analysis 16 KOL Views on ITP 17 Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Access and Reimbursement 17.1 The US 17.2 EU4 and the UK 17.3 Japan 17.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 17.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of ITP Therapies 18 Bibliography 19 Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Report Methodology

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