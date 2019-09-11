Immunexpress Appoints Jane Papadaki Markley as VP of Market Development and Commercial Operations

SEATTLE, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunexpress, Inc. today announced that Jane Papadaki Markley has joined the company's Executive Team as Vice President of Market Development and Commercial Operations.

"Jane's impressive ability to incorporate the commercial perspective into development strategies will be influential in our upcoming launch planning for SeptiCyte™ RAPID," said Rolland D. Carlson, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Immunexpress. "Having worked with Jane twice before, I am confident that her strength in leadership, operational excellence and global launch experience will enable Immunexpress to deliver on our performance goals. In line with our corporate culture, Jane is deeply committed to creating innovative solutions to complex medical problems, and I look forward to working side-by-side as we implement her commercial initiatives."

Ms. Papadaki Markley added, "Immunexpress is a leader in the sepsis diagnostic space and its first-in-class, clinically-validated SeptiCyte™ technology platform can significantly impact patients suspected of sepsis via a host response signature. I look forward to utilizing my experience in shifting diagnostic paradigms in the clinical marketplace and introduce SeptiCyte™ to practitioners in healthcare systems worldwide. I am pleased to join the team at Immunexpress as we work to accelerate the accurate diagnosis of sepsis for critically ill patient management decisions."

Ms. Papadaki Markley joins Immunexpress with over 30 years of experience in the diagnostic and biotechnology marketplace where she has been responsible for the global commercial launch of products. Ms. Papadaki Markley's experience spans infectious disease, immunology, oncology and genetic diseases. She served in leadership positions at Takara Bio (via acquisition of Wafergen Biosystems), ApoCell, Asuragen, Qiagen, Agendia and Quest Diagnostics. Her experience as a commercial leader has resulted in a track record of successfully drafting and executing strategic sales and marketing initiatives, launching new products and services, and enhancing the efficiency and profitability of cross-functional teams. Ms. Papadaki Markley received her Bachelor of Science in Zoology summa cum laude from the Imperial College of Science & Technology at London University.

About Immunexpress

Immunexpress is a Seattle-based molecular diagnostic company committed to improving outcomes for patients suspected of sepsis. Immunexpress' SeptiCyte™ technology rapidly quantifies, directly from whole blood, specific molecular markers from the patient's own immune system – the 'host response'. SeptiCyte™ LAB, recently cleared by the FDA, is the first of its kind in using the host immune system to differentiate systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) and sepsis. Detecting the host's response to infection has the potential to differentiate infection earlier, faster and more accurately than finding the invading pathogen because it is independent of whether or not the pathogen is present in the sample. Immunexpress' pipeline includes several sample-to-answer assays for near-patient testing.

For more information visit http://www.immunexpress.com/.

