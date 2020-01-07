Immunexpress To Present at Biotech Showcase 2020 in San Francisco

SEATTLE, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunexpress, Inc., a medical diagnostic company focused on improving outcomes for suspected sepsis patients, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Rolland Carlson, Ph.D., will present at Biotech Showcase 2020, to be held January 13-15 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

Dr. Carlson will present an overview of the Company's SeptiCyte™ technology and the business development and commercial plans for SeptiCyte™ RAPID, the first one-hour sepsis diagnostic. Sepsis is a life-threatening condition that arises when the body's response to infection damages its own tissues and organs. SeptiCyte™ technology evaluates the patient's own immune response to infection to aid clinicians in quickly and accurately diagnosing sepsis.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event: Biotech Showcase 2020

Date: Monday, Jan. 13, 2020

Time: 9:45 a.m. PST

Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square

Room: Franciscan B (Ballroom Level)

About Immunexpress

Immunexpress is a Seattle-based molecular diagnostic company committed to improving outcomes for patients suspected of sepsis. Immunexpress' SeptiCyte™ technology rapidly quantifies, directly from whole blood, specific molecular markers from the patient's own immune system – the 'host response'. SeptiCyte™ LAB, recently cleared by the FDA, is the first of its kind in using the host immune system to differentiate systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) and sepsis. Detecting the host's response to infection has the potential to differentiate infection earlier, faster and more accurately than finding the invading pathogen because it is independent of whether or not the pathogen is present in the sample. Immunexpress' pipeline includes several sample-to-answer assays for near-patient testing.

For more information visit http://www.immunexpress.com/.

Media Contacts:

Maggie Beller

Russo Partners, LLC

+1(646) 942-5631

Maggie.beller@russopartnersllc.com

SOURCE Immunexpress, Inc.

