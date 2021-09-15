Immunexpress to Present SeptiCyte® RAPID Comparative Data Against Lactate and Procalcitonin for Diagnosing Sepsis at IDWeek 2021

SEATTLE, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunexpress, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company focused on improving outcomes for suspected sepsis patients, today announced a presentation demonstrating comparative data of SeptiCyte® RAPID, lactate, and procalcitonin in differentiating sepsis from infection negative systemic inflammation at IDWeek 2021, taking place virtually on Sept. 29 – Oct. 3, 2021.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Abstract ID: 994

Title: Comparison of lactate, procalcitonin and a gene signature assay alone or in combination to differentiate sepsis from infection negative systematic inflammation in ICU patients.

Presenter: Erkan Hassan, Pharm. D., Chief Clinical Officer, Sepsis Program Optimization, Clarksville, Maryland, United States

Session Details: B1. Studies of correlates of protection (or biomarkers) against microbial infection and disease in patients or experimental models

The abstract is published in the Conference Interactive Program Planner page. The poster and accompanying audio will be accessible during the Conference to registered attendees, who can also talk via live video chat with the authors of the study at the Immunexpress virtual exhibit. The poster will also be available on the Clinical Publications page of the Technology section of the company's product website at www.septicyte.com.

About Immunexpress

Immunexpress is a molecular diagnostic company, based out of Seattle, committed to improving outcomes for patients suspected of sepsis. Immunexpress' SeptiCyte® technology can assess a patient's dysregulated immune response by quantifying and analyzing gene expression from whole blood, providing actionable results in about an hour to guide the physician in optimizing patient management decisions. SeptiCyte® RAPID is a lab test for sepsis that combines SeptiCyte® technology with the Biocartis' Idylla™ platform*, empowering clinicians to swiftly differentiate infection positive (sepsis) from infection negative systemic inflammation in patients suspected of sepsis, diagnosing bacterial sepsis, viral sepsis, or fungal infections. This powerful combination of technologies enhances certainty for early sepsis diagnosis, to improve clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs.

In March 2020, Immunexpress received CE Marking of SeptiCyte® RAPID and announced a commercialization partnership with Biocartis in Europe.

For more information, visit http://www.immunexpress.com/ . Follow Immunexpress on Twitter and LinkedIn.

*Immunexpress is licensed to use the Idylla™ trademark from Biocartis NV.

