Immunexpress to Present SeptiCyte® RAPID Data at the Association for Molecular Pathology Annual Meeting

SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunexpress, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company focused on improving outcomes for suspected sepsis patients, today announced that it will present data in two posters and host a workshop at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2020 Annual Meeting & Expo taking place virtually on Nov. 16-20, 2020.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Abstract #: ID02

Title: Comparison of a cartridge-based host gene expression test to a manual method for use in the diagnosis of sepsis

Presenter: Silvia Cermelli, Ph.D, Director of Clinical Operations at Immunexpress

Abstract #: ID10

Title: In Silico Performance of a Rapid Sepsis Test in Patients with Candidemia

Presenter: Dayle Sampson, Ph.D., Director of Bioinformatics at Immunexpress

Details of the workshop are as follows:

Title: SeptiCyte® RAPID: A Host Response Test for Early Diagnosis of Sepsis and COVID-19 Triage

Presenters: Roy Davis, M.D., Ph.D., MHA, Chief Medical Officer at Immunexpress and James Kirk, Ph.D., Director of Product Development at Immunexpress

"At Immunexpress, we are committed to developing rapid and accurate diagnostic tools to assist clinicians in the determination and triage of patients with sepsis," said Rolland D. Carlson, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Immunexpress. "These data that will be presented at AMP further validate the benefit of SeptiCyte® RAPID. We look forward to collaborating with regulatory bodies as we discuss this strengthened data package in support of diagnosing bacterial, fungal and viral sepsis."

The abstracts are published in the November 2020 issue of the Journal of Molecular Diagnostics.

About Immunexpress

Immunexpress is a molecular diagnostic company, based in Seattle, committed to improving outcomes for patients suspected of sepsis. Immunexpress' SeptiCyte® technology can assess a patient's dysregulated immune response by quantifying and analyzing gene expression from whole blood, providing actionable results in about an hour to guide the physician in optimizing patient management decisions. SeptiCyte® RAPID is a lab test for sepsis that combines SeptiCyte® technology with the Biocartis' Idylla™ platform*, empowering clinicians to swiftly differentiate infection positive (sepsis) from infection negative systemic inflammation in patients suspected of sepsis; diagnosing bacterial sepsis, viral sepsis, or fungal infections. This powerful combination of technologies enhances certainty for early sepsis diagnosis, to improve clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs.

In March 2020, Immunexpress received CE Marking of SeptiCyte® RAPID and announced a long-term commercialization partnership with Biocartis in Europe.

For more information, visit http://www.immunexpress.com/ . Follow Immunexpress on Twitter and LinkedIn .

*Immunexpress is licensed to use the Idylla™ trademark from Biocartis NV.

Media Contacts:

Maggie Beller

Russo Partners, LLC

(646) 942-5631

[email protected]

SOURCE Immunexpress, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.immunexpress.com

