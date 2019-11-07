Immunic, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Activity

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing best-in-class, oral therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 and highlighted recent activity.

"The third quarter was marked by several key clinical milestones. Chief among them was the early completion of enrollment for our phase 2 EMPhASIS trial for IMU-838 in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, nine months ahead of initial expectation," stated Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic. "This achievement demonstrates our ability to execute on the program and highlights patients' urgent need for a safer oral treatment option for this progressive, debilitating disease. We also reported positive results from the interim dosing analysis of the CALDOSE-1 trial of IMU-838 in moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis. Specifically, the data indicated a potentially broader active dose range than originally thought, and the trial is continuing with all three dosing arms. Based partially on these interim results, we anticipate beginning the phase 2 CALDOSE-2 trial in Crohn's disease next year. Additionally, during the third quarter, our Australian subsidiary dosed the first healthy volunteer, on schedule, in the phase 1 clinical program of IMU-935, which we believe holds tremendous promise in multiple indications.

"On the operational side, I am pleased to announce that during the first week of November, we opened an office in New York City which is planned to serve as our U.S. corporate headquarters. The office is headed by our Chief Financial Officer, Sanjay S. Patel, who joined the company in July of this year. Additionally, we announced the appointment of highly regarded industry veteran, Tamar Howson, to our Board of Directors in October. Tamar has immediately begun contributing her knowledge and expertise and we are delighted to welcome her to Immunic's growing team," Dr. Vitt added.

Third Quarter 2019 and Subsequent Highlights

: Expanded Board of Directors to six members, with appointment of industry veteran, . October 2019 : Announced early completion of enrollment for phase 2 EMPhASIS trial of lead compound, IMU-838, in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS).

Anticipated Clinical Milestones

Top-line data from Immunic's phase 2 EMPhASIS trial of IMU-838 in RRMS is expected to be available in the third quarter of 2020.

Phase 2 CALDOSE-1 trial of IMU-838 in patients with moderate-to-severe UC is ongoing with expanded number of patients; top-line data is expected during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Initiation of the phase 2 CALDOSE-2 trial of IMU-838 for the treatment of Crohn's disease (CD) is expected to begin in 2020, after (i) completion of a full review of the interim dosing analysis from CALDOSE-1 (which will guide the definition of suitable dose strengths for CALDOSE-2), and (ii) consulting with the appropriate regulatory authorities.

Proof-of-concept trial underway for IMU-838 in PSC at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona and Minnesota . Positive data may enable Immunic to immediately begin a pivotal trial, especially given IMU-838's best-in-class DHODH inhibitor safety profile and IND already established in intestinal bowel disease.

. Positive data may enable Immunic to immediately begin a pivotal trial, especially given IMU-838's best-in-class DHODH inhibitor safety profile and IND already established in intestinal bowel disease. Subsequent to the ongoing phase 1, double-blind, placebo-controlled, single ascending dose trial of IMU-935 in healthy volunteers, Immunic plans to initiate a second phase 1, multiple ascending dose, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in healthy volunteers. An extension of the studies, in patients with psoriasis, is anticipated to begin in the first half of 2020.

Phase 1 clinical trials of IMU-856, aimed at restoring the intestinal barrier function without impairing the immune system, are expected to begin during the first half of 2020.

Financial and Operating Results

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses were $7.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 , as compared to $1.4 million for the same period ended September 30, 2018 . The increase was primarily attributable to (i) higher external development costs for the company's IMU-838 program for the phase 2 clinical trials in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and ulcerative colitis and preparation costs related to the phase 2 clinical trial for patients with Crohn's disease, totaling $4.4 million and (ii) preclinical and drug supply costs related to the IMU-856 program of $0.8 million .



For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 , R&D expenses were $16.5 million , as compared to $5.4 million for the same period ended September 30, 2018 . The increase is primarily due to (i) higher external development costs for the company's IMU-838 program for the phase 2 clinical trials in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and ulcerative colitis and preparation costs related to a phase 2 clinical trial in patients with Crohn's disease totaling $7.4 million , (ii) preclinical and drug supply costs related to the IMU-856 program of $1.2 million , (iii) a contingent payment under the asset purchase agreement with 4SC AG, triggered by the stock-for-stock exchange transaction completed on April 12, 2019 (Exchange Transaction), settled in stock, valued at $1.5 million and (iv) an increase in drug supply costs to support clinical development of $0.7 million .





For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 , G&A expenses were $12.4 million , as compared to $1.4 million for the same period ended September 30, 2018 . The increase is primarily due to (i) one-time costs related to the completion of the Exchange Transaction, including $6.4 million of stock-based compensation for executives, key employees and members of the Board and $1.7 million in investment bank and legal fees and (ii) $1.7 million related to becoming a public company including directors and officers liability insurance and personnel costs for executives and staff in the U.S. corporate headquarters.





Other income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $1.6 million , as compared to $32,000 for the same period ended September 30, 2018 . The increase is primarily due to (i) a $1.1 million reimbursement of R&D expenses in connection with the option and license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., and (ii) the $0.4 million difference between the face value and fair value of the promissory note collected in full in September 2019 in connection with the sale of ELAD Assets, offset by a $0.1 million write-off of the equity interest in VTL China included in the ELAD Assets sale.





Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was approximately $27 .2 million, or $3.96 per basic and diluted share, based on 6,880,057 weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to a net loss of approximately $6 .7 million, or $7.95 per basic and diluted share, based on 846,953 weighted average common shares outstanding for the same period ended September 30, 2018 . Substantially all of the company's operating losses have resulted from expenses incurred in connection with its R&D programs and from general and administrative costs associated with operations.





About Immunic, Inc.

Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. The company is developing three small molecule products: IMU-838 is a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH; IMU-935 is an inverse agonist of RORγt; and IMU-856 targets the restoration of the intestinal barrier function. Immunic's lead development program, IMU-838, is in phase 2 clinical development for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and ulcerative colitis, with an additional phase 2 trial planned in Crohn's disease. An investigator-sponsored proof-of-concept clinical trial for IMU-838 in primary sclerosing cholangitis is ongoing at the Mayo Clinic. For further information, please visit: www.immunic-therapeutics.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Immunic's three development programs and the targeted diseases; the potential for IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 to safely and effectively target diseases; the timing of future clinical trials and expected results of such trials; the nature, strategy and focus of the company; and the development and commercial potential of any product candidates of the company. Immunic may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations, the availability of sufficient resources to meet business objectives and operational requirements, the fact that the results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results, the protection and market exclusivity provided by Immunic's intellectual property, risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process and the impact of competitive products and technological changes. Immunic disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Financials

Immunic, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months

Ended September 30,

Nine Months

Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating expenses:













Research and development $ 7,102

$ 1,410

$ 16,486

$ 5,350 General and administrative 2,075

395

12,360

1,412 Total operating expenses 9,177

1,805

28,846

6,762 Loss from operations (9,177)

(1,805)

(28,846)

(6,762) Other income (expense):













Interest income (expense) 58

—

92

(1) Other income, net 904

8

1,512

33 Total other income 962

8

1,604

32 Net loss $ (8,215)

$ (1,797)

$ (27,242)

$ (6,730)















Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.82)

$ (2.12)

$ (3.96)

$ (7.95)















Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 10,022,856

846,953

6,880,057

846,953

Immunic, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)



September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

(Unaudited)



Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,460

$ 13,072 Other current assets and prepaid expenses 4,059

259 Total current assets 34,519

13,331 Property and equipment, net 44

40 Goodwill 32,970

— Right of use assets, net 71

— Total assets $ 67,604

$ 13,371 Liabilities, Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 3,718

$ 1,400 Accrued expenses 3,236

416 Other current liabilities 82

104 Total current liabilities 7,036

1,920 Long-term liabilities:





Other long-term liabilities 41

— Total long-term liabilities 41

— Total liabilities 7,077

1,920 Commitments and contingencies (Note 6)





Series A-2 Convertible preferred stock, €1.00 par value, 299,456 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 —

34,313 Series A-1 Convertible preferred stock, €1.00 par value, 13,541 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 —

2,879 Stockholders' equity (deficit):





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 authorized and no shares issued or outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 —

— Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 130,000,000 and 846,953 shares authorized and 10,070,680 and 846,953 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 1

— Additional paid-in capital 114,550

56 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,804)

(819) Accumulated deficit (52,220)

(24,978) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 60,527

(25,741) Total liabilities, preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 67,604

$ 13,371

