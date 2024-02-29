Immunic Presents Data From Phase 2 CALLIPER and CALVID-1 Trials of Vidofludimus Calcium at the ACTRIMS Forum 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a biotechnology company developing a clinical pipeline of orally administered, small molecule therapies for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced the presentation of data from the company's phase 2 CALLIPER and CALVID-1 clinical trials of lead asset, nuclear receptor related 1 (Nurr1) activator, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), in two poster presentations at the Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) Forum 2024, taking place from February 29 to March 2, in West Palm Beach, FL.

"Having two poster presentations on our lead asset, vidofludimus calcium, at the prestigious ACTRIMS Forum is a testament to the strength of the data we have generated," stated Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic. "In the interim analysis of our phase 2 CALLIPER trial, we saw a clear separation of vidofludimus calcium from placebo in serum neurofilament light chain (NfL) levels across all progressive multiple sclerosis (PMS) patients as well as all subtypes. We believe that the data set provides biomarker evidence that vidofludimus calcium's activity extends beyond the previously observed anti-inflammatory effects, further reinforcing its neuroprotective potential. The next inflection point for this potentially first-in-class Nurr1 activator for the treatment of PMS is the CALLIPER top-line data, expected in April of next year."

Dr. Vitt continued, "Our second poster on the phase 2 CALVID-1 trial illustrates that, because of vidofludimus calcium's potential ability to prevent the reactivation of the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), it may also contribute to the reduction of fatigue in MS patients. While fatigue is one of the most dominating symptoms for MS patients influencing their quality of life and ability to participate in social activities, it remains largely unsolved from the clinical perspective. Our clinical trial in COVID-19 patients showed an initial signal that patients treated with vidofludimus calcium showed the post COVID symptom of fatigue less frequent than patients in the placebo arm. Recent third-party data in post COVID patients identified EBV reactivation as a potential cause for fatigue in this patient group. We aim to confirm the ability of vidofludimus calcium to influence fatigue and EBV reactivation in our ongoing phase 3 ENSURE trials in relapsing MS patients and hope that this may create yet another differentiating feature for this medication candidate."

Presentation Details:

CALLIPER is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 2 trial assessing efficacy and safety of vidofludimus calcium in PMS. The trial enrolled 467 patients with primary PMS (35.2%), non-active secondary PMS (59.5%), and active secondary PMS (7.9%) who were randomized 1:1 to vidofludimus calcium or placebo. A pre-planned interim analysis was conducted after half of the study participants completed 24 weeks of study treatment and had biomarker data available at baseline and Week 24. In total, 203 patients were included in the interim analysis, of which 29% had primary PMS, 61% non-active secondary PMS, and 10% active secondary PMS. Compared to placebo, serum NfL was decreased in the treatment group by 22.4% (p=0.01, post hoc). Additionally, a reduction was seen across all subtypes: -18.8% in primary PMS, -20.1% in non-active secondary PMS and -43.3% in active secondary PMS.

In the phase 2 CALVID-1 trial, patients aged 18 years or older who tested positive for COVID-19 were randomized to receive placebo or 45 mg of vidofludimus calcium for 14 days, with both groups receiving standard-of-care treatment. An analysis of the antiviral activity of vidofludimus calcium revealed a dose-dependent reduction of lytic EBV reactivation in B cells as well as reduced lytic EBV production in Akata cells. Results from a post hoc analysis of post COVID syndrome (PCS) symptoms indicated a potential contribution of vidofludimus calcium to the prevention of long-term fatigue, which is one of the most common PCS symptoms and known to be related to EBV reactivation. 80% of patients who received placebo reported fatigue, compared to 50% who received 45 mg vidofludimus calcium. Fatigue decreased in both treatment groups over the next 9-17 weeks to 33% for placebo and to 17% for vidofludimus calcium. Therefore, by preventing the reactivation of EBV, vidofludimus calcium may also contribute to the reduction of fatigue in multiple sclerosis patients.

The poster presentations will be accessible on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: https://ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations.

About Immunic, Inc.

Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX) is a biotechnology company developing a clinical pipeline of orally administered, small molecule therapies for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead development program, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is currently in phase 3 and phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis, respectively, and has shown therapeutic activity in phase 2 clinical trials in patients suffering from relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, progressive multiple sclerosis and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis. Vidofludimus calcium combines neuroprotective effects, through its mechanism as a first-in-class nuclear receptor related 1 (Nurr1) activator, with additional anti-inflammatory and anti-viral effects, by selectively inhibiting the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH). IMU-856, which targets the protein Sirtuin 6 (SIRT6), is intended to restore intestinal barrier function and regenerate bowel epithelium, which could potentially be applicable in numerous gastrointestinal diseases, such as celiac disease, for which it is currently in preparations for a phase 2 clinical trial. IMU-381, which currently is in preclinical testing, is a next generation molecule being developed to specifically address the needs of gastrointestinal diseases. For further information, please visit: www.imux.com.

