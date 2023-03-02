Immunic to Participate in Investor and Scientific Conferences in March

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a biotechnology company developing a clinical pipeline of orally administered, small molecule therapies for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced participation in the following investor and scientific conferences in March:

March 9 : BioCapital Europe. Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic, will present a company overview at this conference in Amsterdam on March 9, 2023 , at 3:20 pm CET as part of the Listed Healthcare Track. Specific details regarding webcast and replay information will be published on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: https://ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations, once they are available.





: Andreas Muehler, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Immunic, will attend this conference in . March 28-31 : 32 nd Annual Meeting of the Society for Virology. Members of Immunic's preclinical team and its collaboration partners have been accepted to present three posters at this conference in Ulm, Germany . Specific details for the oral and poster presentations will be published on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations, once they are available.

Presenting Author: Dr. Alexandra Herrmann , Program Manager Virology, Immunic





Poster Presentation: Characterization of an MPXV Outbreak in Franconia (Bavaria, Germany ) and Antiviral Testing of Patient Isolates



Presenting Author: Dr. Arne Cordsmeier , Institute for Clinical and Molecular Virology, Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg, Germany (co-authored by Immunic)





Oral Presentation: Selective Small Molecules Directed to Nuclear Receptor RORγ Isoform 1 Exhibit a Broad Antiviral Potential Through Metabolic Restriction of Virus Replication



Presenting Author: Dr. Friedrich Hahn , Institute for Clinical and Molecular Virology, Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg, Germany (co-authored by Immunic)

About Immunic, Inc.

Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX) is a biotechnology company developing a clinical pipeline of orally administered, small molecule therapies for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead development program, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), currently in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, selectively inhibits activated immune cells and shows combined anti-inflammatory, anti-viral and neuroprotective effects. Izumerogant (IMU-935) is a selective inverse agonist of RORγ/RORγt, which inhibits the IL-17 pathway, and is currently being studied in clinical proof-of-concept trials in psoriasis and castration-resistant prostate cancer. IMU-856 is targeted to restore intestinal barrier function and regenerate bowel epithelium, which would be applicable in numerous gastrointestinal diseases, such as celiac disease, where it is currently being evaluated in a clinical proof-of-concept trial. For further information, please visit: www.imux.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, sufficiency of cash, expected development, timing and results of clinical trials, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to management's and employee's participation in investor and scientific conferences. Immunic may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing inflation, impacts of the Ukraine – Russia conflict on clinical trials, risks and uncertainties associated with the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations, the availability of sufficient financial and other resources to meet business objectives and operational requirements, the fact that the results of earlier preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results, the protection and market exclusivity provided by Immunic's intellectual property, risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process and the impact of competitive products and technological changes. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in the section captioned "Risk Factors," in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on February 23, 2023, and in the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov or ir.imux.com/sec-filings. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Immunic disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Immunic expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken or not taken based on any or all the contents of this press release.

