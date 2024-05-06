Immunic to Participate in Investor and Scientific Conferences in May

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a biotechnology company developing a clinical pipeline of orally administered, small molecule therapies for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced participation in the following investor and scientific conferences in May:

May 12-14 and 21-22: Bio€quity Europe 2024. Jessica Breu , Vice President Investor Relations and Communications at Immunic, will attend and host one-on-one investor meetings at this conference taking place in San Sebastián, Spain and virtually. To schedule a meeting, please use the Bio€quity conference portal or contact Jessica Breu at: [email protected] .

and 21-22: , Vice President Investor Relations and Communications at Immunic, will attend and host one-on-one investor meetings at this conference taking place in San Sebastián, and virtually. To schedule a meeting, please use the Bio€quity conference portal or contact at: . May 18-21 : Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2024 . Franziska Buriánek, M.D., Senior Medical Director at Immunic, will present data from Immunic's phase 1b clinical trial of IMU-856, an orally available and systemically acting small molecule modulator that targets SIRT6 (Sirtuin 6), in patients with celiac disease, in an oral presentation at this conference in Washington, DC . The presentation will be accessible on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: https://ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations. Presentation Title: First In Human Trial Of IMU-856, An Orally Available Epigenetic Modulator Of Barrier Regeneration For The Treatment Of Celiac Disease Abstract ID: 4025905 Session Title: Since Sliced Bread: Best in Celiac 2024 Session Type: Research Forum Session Date: Monday, May 20, 2024 Session Time: 2:00 - 3:30 pm EDT

: , M.D., Staff Neurologist, Mellen Center for Multiple Sclerosis, Vice-Chair for Research, Neurological Institute, Cleveland Clinic, will present interim data from Immunic's phase 2 CALLIPER trial of lead asset, nuclear receptor related 1 (Nurr1) activator, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838) at this meeting in The poster presentation will be accessible on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: https://ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations. May 30 - June 2 : XXIII National Congress of Neurology. Sonya Ivanova Hristova-Chakmakova, M.D., Assistant Professor, Multiprofile Hospital for Active Treatment in Neurology and Psychiatry «St. Naum», Sofia, Bulgaria , will present data from Immunic's phase 2 CALLIPER trial in an oral presentation at this conference in Golden Sands , Bulgaria . The presentation will be accessible on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: https://ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations. Presentation Title: Impact of Vidofludimus Calcium (VidoCa) on Serum Neurofilament Light Chain (NfL) Levels in Patients with Progressive Multiple Sclerosis: Interim Data from the CALLIPER Trial Poster ID: 201 Poster Session: 2 Date: Thursday, May 30, 2024 Time: 2:00pm EEST ( 7:00am EDT )

About Immunic, Inc.

Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX) is a biotechnology company developing a clinical pipeline of orally administered, small molecule therapies for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead development program, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is currently in phase 3 and phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis, respectively, and has shown therapeutic activity in phase 2 clinical trials in patients suffering from relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, progressive multiple sclerosis and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis. Vidofludimus calcium combines neuroprotective effects, through its mechanism as a first-in-class nuclear receptor related 1 (Nurr1) activator, with additional anti-inflammatory and anti-viral effects, by selectively inhibiting the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH). IMU-856, which targets the protein Sirtuin 6 (SIRT6), is intended to restore intestinal barrier function and regenerate bowel epithelium, which could potentially be applicable in numerous gastrointestinal diseases, such as celiac disease, for which it is currently in preparations for a phase 2 clinical trial. IMU-381, which currently is in preclinical testing, is a next generation molecule being developed to specifically address the needs of gastrointestinal diseases. For further information, please visit: www.imux.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, sufficiency of cash, expected timing, development and results of clinical trials, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to management's and employee's participation in investor and scientific conferences. Immunic may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing inflation, impacts of the Ukraine – Russia conflict and the conflict in the Middle East on planned and ongoing clinical trials, risks and uncertainties associated with the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations, the availability of sufficient financial and other resources to meet business objectives and operational requirements, the fact that the results of earlier preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results, the protection and market exclusivity provided by Immunic's intellectual property, risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process and the impact of competitive products and technological changes. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in the section captioned "Risk Factors," in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 22, 2024, and in the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov or ir.imux.com/sec-filings. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Immunic disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Immunic expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken or not taken based on any or all the contents of this press release.

