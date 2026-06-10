Immunic to Participate in Investor, Industry and Scientific Conferences in June

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel oral therapies for neurologic diseases, today announced participation in the following investor, industry and scientific conferences in June:

June 15-16: H.C. Wainwright 7th Annual Neuro Perspectives Expert Summit. Erik Lundgren, Chief Executive Officer of Immunic, and Jason Tardio, President and Chief Operating Officer of Immunic, will participate in a fireside chat at this summit taking place in New York and virtually. The pre-recorded presentation will be available for registered attendees via the H.C. Wainwright conference site starting on Monday, June 15, 2026 at 7:00 am ET and on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: https://ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available on the company's website for a period of 90 days after the conference.



Mr. Lundgren, Mr. Tardio and Jessica Breu, Vice President Investor Relations and Communications at Immunic, will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings at this event. To schedule a meeting, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or Jessica Breu at: [email protected] .

June 22-25: BIO International Convention 2026. Members of Immunic's management team will participate in partnering activities at this convention in San Diego. To schedule a meeting, please use the BIO International Convention partnering portal or contact Jessica Breu at: [email protected] .

June 22-25: EFMC-ACSMEDI Medicinal Chemistry Frontiers 2026 Symposium. Christian Gege, Ph.D., Global Head of Intellectual Property at Immunic, will present work related to IMU-856 in an oral and a poster presentation at this symposium in Dublin. The presentations will be accessible on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: https://ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations.



Presentation Title: Discovery of IMU-856, a Selective Sirtuin 6 Modulator with Novel Binding Characteristics for Gastrointestinal Disease Treatment Presenting Author: Christian Gege, Ph.D., Global Head of Intellectual Property at Immunic Oral Communication Number: OC14 Session Title: Session 8 - New Frontiers in Neuroscience and Immunology Session Date: Thursday, June 25, 2026 Session Time: 12:15 pm GMT (7:15 am ET)

Christian Gege, Ph.D., Global Head of Intellectual Property at Immunic, will present work related to IMU-856 in an oral and a poster presentation at this symposium in Dublin. The presentations will be accessible on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: https://ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations.

June 27-30: 12th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN). Members of Immunic's medical team will participate in this congress in Geneva, Switzerland. The team will be available throughout the event at booth #E42.

About Immunic, Inc.

Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX) is a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel oral therapies for neurologic diseases. The company's lead development program, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is currently in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis, for which top-line data is expected to be available by the end of 2026. It has already shown therapeutic activity in phase 2 clinical trials in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, progressive multiple sclerosis and other diseases. Vidofludimus calcium combines neuroprotective effects, through its mechanism as a first-in-class nuclear receptor-related 1 (Nurr1) activator, with additional anti-inflammatory and anti-viral effects, by selectively inhibiting the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH). The company's development pipeline also includes earlier-stage programs, including IMU-856 and IMU-381, aimed at building a broader therapeutics platform addressing neurodegenerative, chronic inflammatory, and autoimmune-related diseases. For further information, please visit: www.imux.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, sufficiency of cash and cash runway, expected timing, development and results of clinical trials, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to management's and employee's participation in investor, industry and scientific conferences. Immunic may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, increasing inflation, tariffs and macroeconomics trends, impacts of the Ukraine – Russia conflict and the conflict in the Middle East on planned and ongoing clinical trials, risks and uncertainties associated with the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations, the availability of sufficient financial and other resources to meet business objectives and operational requirements, the fact that the results of earlier preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results, any changes to the size of the target markets for the company's products or product candidates, the protection and market exclusivity provided by Immunic's intellectual property, risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process and the impact of competitive products and technological changes. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in the section captioned "Risk Factors," in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2026, and in the company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov or ir.imux.com/sec-filings. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Immunic disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Immunic expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken or not taken based on any or all of the contents of this press release.

Contact Information

Immunic, Inc.

Jessica Breu

Vice President Investor Relations and Communications

+49 89 2080 477 09

[email protected]

US IR Contact

Rx Communications Group

Paula Schwartz

+1 917 633 7790

[email protected]

US Media Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Caitlin Kasunich

+1 212 896 1241

[email protected]

SOURCE Immunic, Inc.