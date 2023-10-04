Immunic to Participate in Scientific Conferences in October

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a biotechnology company developing a clinical pipeline of orally administered, small molecule therapies for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced participation in the following scientific conferences in October:

October 11-13: MSMilan2023: The 9th Joint ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS Meeting. Robert J. Fox , MD, Staff Neurologist, Mellen Center for Multiple Sclerosis, Vice-Chair for Research, Neurologic Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio , will present data from Immunic's phase 2 EMPhASIS trial of vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838) in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (MS), in an ePoster at this meeting in Milan, Italy . The poster presentation will be accessible on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: https://ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations. Title: Reduction in Neurofilament Light Chain by Vidofludimus Calcium: The EMPhASIS Study Abstract Number: 1290 ePoster Number: P1390 Poster Session: Imaging and non-imaging biomarkers - Fluid Biomarkers

, MD, Staff Neurologist, Mellen Center for Multiple Sclerosis, Vice-Chair for Research, Neurologic Institute, Cleveland Clinic, , will present data from Immunic's phase 2 EMPhASIS trial of vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838) in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (MS), in an ePoster at this meeting in . The poster presentation will be accessible on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: https://ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations.

October 14-17: UEG (United European Gastroenterology) Week 2023. Immunic's clinical team will attend this conference in Copenhagen, Denmark , and present two abstracts, one in a moderated poster session and the other during an oral presentation. The presentations will be accessible on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: https://ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations. Title: First in Human Trial of IMU-856, An Orally Available Epigenetic Modulator of Barrier Regeneration for the Treatment of Celiac Disease Abstract Number: AS-UEG-2023-01180 Poster Number: MP147 Presenting Author: Franziska Burianek , MD, Senior Medical Director, Immunic Poster Session: Coeliac disease Location: Moderated Posters, Poster Stage 3 Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 5:48 – 5:54 pm CET



Title : Efficacy and Safety of Vidofludimus Calcium (IMU-838) In Patients With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis (UC): Results From the Prospective Placebo-Controlled Phase 2 CALDOSE-1 Trial Abstract Number: AS-UEG-2023-01648 Presentation Number: OP106 Presenting Author: Geert R. D'Haens, MD, PhD, Full Professor, AGEM - Amsterdam Gastroenterology Endocrinology Metabolism and Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Amsterdam University Medical Centers, The Netherlands Presentation Session: The new kids on the block in IBD: Part 2 Location: Abstract Session, A3 Date: Monday, October 16, 2023 Time: 3:18 – 3:30 pm CET

Immunic's clinical team will attend this conference in , and present two abstracts, one in a moderated poster session and the other during an oral presentation. The presentations will be accessible on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: https://ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations.

October 23-25: Global Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs Summit. Darius-Jean Namdjou, PhD, Head of Regulatory Affairs and Pharmacovigilance at Immunic, will speak during two sessions at this summit in Brussels, Belgium . Title: A Strategic Example: Implementation of the Clinical Trials Regulation Session: Regulatory Guidances and Legislative Landscape Date: Monday, October 23, 2023 Time: 11:10 – 11:50 am CET



Title: Big Picture Panel: The Future of Legislation, Regulatory Affairs & Regulatory Operations Session: Regulatory Guidances and Legislative Landscape Date: Monday, October 23, 2023 Time: 4:45 – 5:30 pm CET

Darius-Jean Namdjou, PhD, Head of Regulatory Affairs and Pharmacovigilance at Immunic, will speak during two sessions at this summit in .

About Immunic, Inc.

Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX) is a biotechnology company developing a clinical pipeline of orally administered, small molecule therapies for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead development program, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is currently in phase 3 and phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis, respectively, and has shown therapeutic activity in phase 2 clinical trials in patients suffering from relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis. Vidofludimus calcium combines neuroprotective effects, through its mechanism as a first-in-class nuclear receptor related 1 (Nurr1) activator, with additional anti-inflammatory and anti-viral effects, by selectively inhibiting the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH). IMU-856, which targets the protein Sirtuin 6 (SIRT6), is intended to restore intestinal barrier function and regenerate bowel epithelium, which could potentially be applicable in numerous gastrointestinal diseases, such as celiac disease, where it is currently in preparations for a phase 2 clinical trial. IMU-381, which currently is in preclinical testing, is a next generation molecule being developed to specifically address the needs of gastrointestinal diseases. For further information, please visit: www.imux.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, sufficiency of cash, expected timing, development and results of clinical trials, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to management's and employee's participation in scientific conferences. Immunic may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing inflation, impacts of the Ukraine – Russia conflict on planned and ongoing clinical trials, risks and uncertainties associated with the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations, the availability of sufficient financial and other resources to meet business objectives and operational requirements, the fact that the results of earlier preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results, the protection and market exclusivity provided by Immunic's intellectual property, risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process and the impact of competitive products and technological changes. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in the section captioned "Risk Factors," in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on February 23, 2023, and in the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov or ir.imux.com/sec-filings. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Immunic disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Immunic expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken or not taken based on any or all the contents of this press release.

Contact Information

Immunic, Inc.

Jessica Breu

Head of Investor Relations and Communications

+49 89 2080 477 09

[email protected]

US IR Contact

Rx Communications Group

Paula Schwartz

+1 917 633 7790

[email protected]

US Media Contact

KOGS Communication

Edna Kaplan

+1 617 974 8659

[email protected]

SOURCE Immunic, Inc.