Immunicom CEO Leads Impactful and Important Roundtable and Panel Discussion with Key Industry Innovators at the C3 US-Arab Healthcare Business Summit in New York City

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunicom, Inc ., a medical technology company that has been awarded FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its non-pharmaceutical solution for treating stage IV metastatic cancer, led multiple sessions at the annual C3 US-Arab Healthcare & Business Summit held in New York on September 23rd. The Summit gathers business leaders, policy makers, and healthcare professionals from the US and Arab countries to strength US-Arab initiatives related to "resources, research, and access" to the best healthcare industry services.

Amir Jafri and David Schlotterbeck with Secretary General of GCC, H.E. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani From left to right: Hadi Al-Alawi, H.E. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Amir Jafri, David Schlotterbeck

Immunicom's CEO and Founder, Amir Jafri, moderated two roundtables and a panel discussion on innovation in healthcare. The panelists included David Schlotterbeck, Immunicom's Chairman of the Board and former CEO of Carefusion, Inc.; Vice Admiral Walter Davis, the co-founder of EvoNexus, a prominent technology incubator in Southern California; Shahid Shah, CEO and founder of Netspective Corporation, a global advisory firm on healthcare technology; and Sameer Jafri, President and co-founder of Avive Solutions, a leading medical technology startup in San Francisco. The sessions were highly received and gathered successful American innovators who have developed "world-changing technologies" to converse on key aspects of innovation and creating cost-effective healthcare solutions.

"The panelist are industry-leaders who have and are continuing to find transformational healthcare solutions for global health epidemics. Their shared insights benefited all who attended the summit to understanding ways to make healthcare technology that is meaningful globally. Immunicom's presentations were impactful, important, and second to none," said Ransel Potter, the founder of the C3 Summit.

Immunicom, Inc. is a privately-held medical technology company located in San Diego, CA focused on developing innovative, non-pharmaceutical approaches for treating cancer, inflammatory diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Immunicom's revolutionary blood-filtering technology has the potential to effectively treat a wide variety of cancer types including those that have not responded to other treatment strategies including other drug and biological-based immunotherapy options with possibly fewer side effects. The company seeks to leverage its technology to address unmet medical needs and improve patient access and affordability of cancer and other inflammatory and autoimmune disease treatments around the world.

