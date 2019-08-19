Immunicom Hosts Oncology Clinical Leaders at the 1st Annual Global Immunopheresis™ Clinical Conference in Krakow, Poland

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunicom, Inc., a medical technology company that has been awarded FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its non-pharmaceutical solution for treating stage IV metastatic cancer, hosted its 1st Annual Global Immunopheresis™ Clinical Conference which began on July 31st. This event provided a forum for oncology clinical leaders to meet, discuss and learn about Immunicom's novel, cutting-edge immunotherapy − Immunopheresis™.

The conference was a collaborative event involving Immunicom's global partners and focused on therapeutic apheresis as a viable clinical approach in oncology that potentially represents a less-costly innovation than currently-available therapies with the promise to enhance patient care and quality of life.

"Immunicom was extremely pleased to host such accomplished clinicians and thought leaders to our 1st Annual Global Immunopheresis™ Clinical Conference. Clearly, their collective interest in and enthusiasm for this potentially transformational therapy fueled the robust discussions that took place throughout the conference," said Amir Jafri, founder and CEO of Immunicom.

Immunicom plans to expand this conference series and other discussion opportunities in the future to include more participants and foster the exploration of new treatment boundaries in oncology. For more information about the event, please refer to the conference website.

About Immunicom

Immunicom, Inc. is a privately-held medical technology company located in San Diego, CA focused on developing innovative, non-pharmaceutical approaches for treating cancer, inflammatory diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Immunicom's revolutionary blood-filtering technology has the potential to effectively treat a wide variety of cancer types including those that have not responded to other treatment strategies including other drug and biological-based immunotherapy options with possibly fewer side effects. The company seeks to leverage its technology to address unmet medical needs and improve patient access and affordability of cancer and other inflammatory and autoimmune disease treatments around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding Immunicom products, technological capabilities, and future business aspirations. All such statements are based upon current Immunicom expectations and involve a number of business and technical risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results described, implied or projected in any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, unexpected changes in technologies, uncertainties inherent in product development and commercialization, intellectual property protection, and the ability of our products to gain market acceptance.

For Additional Information Contact:

Stephen Prince

Chief Commercial Officer

220134@email4pr.com

(858)-263-5308

SOURCE Immunicom, Inc.