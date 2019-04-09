Immunicom Leaders Deliver Keynote and Investor Presentations at Boston Oncology Investor Conference

SAN DIEGO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunicom, Inc., a medical technology company that has been awarded FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its non-pharmaceutical solution for treating stage IV metastatic cancer, delivered two presentations during the Boston Oncology Investor Conference on March 14th-15th. Immunicom's Chairman, David Schlotterbeck, the former Vice Chairman of Cardinal Health and CEO/Chairman of CareFusion, delivered the keynote address and Immunicom's Chief Commercial Officer, Stephen Prince, presented independently on Immunicom's technology, commercial strategy, global clinical trials, future products pipeline, and revenue projections.

The Boston Oncology Investor Conference (BOIC), which immediately followed the 39th Annual Cowen Health Conference, was co-sponsored by the National Foundation for Cancer Research and was well-attended by leading oncology venture firms and pharmaceutical companies. Immunicom was one of over 30 companies presenting at the event. The BOIC Conference Committee stated, "It was an honor to have Mr. Schlotterbeck deliver the keynote address and to hear from Mr. Prince about the incredible progress Immunicom is making towards introducing a revolutionary new cancer therapy treatment." Further information about the conference can be found on the conference website.

About Immunicom

Immunicom, Inc. is a privately-held medical technology company located in San Diego, CA focused on developing innovative, non-pharmaceutical approaches for treating cancer, inflammatory diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Immunicom's revolutionary blood-filtering technology has the potential to effectively treat a wide variety of cancer types including those that have not responded to other treatment strategies including other drug and biological-based immunotherapy options with possibly fewer side effects. The company seeks to leverage its technology to address unmet medical needs and improve patient access and affordability of cancer and other inflammatory and autoimmune disease treatments around the world.

