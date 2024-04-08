Immunitas Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data Supporting Combination of IMT-009 with Anti-PD1 Immunotherapy at the AACR 2024 Annual Meeting

Preclinical data expand potential of IMT-009, confirming presence of CD161 expressing T cells in anti-PD1 non-responder tumors and demonstrating enhanced T cell mediated cytotoxicity with combination treatment of IMT-009 and anti-PD1

Results support clinical evaluation of IMT-009-anti-PD1 combination treatment approaches

WALTHAM, Mass., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunitas Therapeutics ("Immunitas"), a clinical stage precision immunotherapy company committed to discovering and developing novel, differentiated therapeutics for patients with cancer, today presented preclinical data supporting the combination potential of IMT-009 with anti-PD1 immunotherapy at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting (AACR 2024) in San Diego, California.

"The need for new immuno-oncology approaches persists, with a significant proportion of patients unable to benefit from standard of care PD-1/PD-L1 checkpoint blockade treatment due to primary and acquired resistance. This need has fueled our work to develop IMT-009 as a differentiated cancer treatment option for patients," said Annalisa D'Andrea, Chief Scientific Officer at Immunitas. "The preclinical data presented at AACR build upon this innovation, supporting potential for clinical benefit through combination approaches featuring IMT-009 and anti-PD-1 treatments."

Novel, anti-CD161 antibody IMT-009 has been shown to restore the anti-cancer activity of T and NK cells in preclinical studies by blocking interactions between CD161 and its ligand, CLEC2D, and is currently undergoing clinical evaluation for use in solid tumor and hematologic malignancies.

The data presented at AACR 2024 build upon these preclinical data, reinforcing CD161 as a rational immunotherapy target with the potential to enhance T cell-mediated anti-tumor activity across a range of tumors. Single cell RNA sequencing analysis of published tumor datasets demonstrated the presence of CD161 expressing T cells in patients who have previously progressed on, or are refractory to, anti-PD-(L)1 therapy, indicating potential for benefit from treatment with IMT-009 as monotherapy or in combination with anti-PD-(L)1 therapy. In cancer cell models, combination of IMT-009 and anti-PD1 treatment significantly enhanced T cell mediated tumor killing. Transcriptomic changes upon treatment with IMT-009 also show robust T cell activation and cytotoxicity gene signatures which are further enriched in combination with anti-PD1 treatment. Together these data support clinical assessment of IMT-009 treatment in combination with anti-PD-(L)1 approaches in patients refractory to anti-PD-(L)1 treatment alone.

Presentation Details for AACR 2024

Title: Abundance of KLRB1+ (CD161) T cells in anti-PD1 non responders coupled with enhanced tumor cytotoxicity of anti-CD161 (IMT-009) with anti-PD1 makes it a rational target for combination with anti-PD-(L)1 immunotherapy

Abstract Number: 1375

Date/Time: Monday, April 8, 2024, 9:00am – 12:30pm PT

About IMT-009

IMT-009 is a fully human, Fc-attenuated IgG1 monoclonal antibody that binds to CD161 and blocks its interaction with its ligand, CLEC2D. Preclinical data confirm that CD161 blockade with IMT-009 results in enhanced anti-tumor activity. IMT-009 is under evaluation in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for use as a monotherapy and combination treatment for solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The Phase 1 study is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacodynamic biomarkers, and preliminary efficacy of IMT-009 as well as identify the Recommended Phase 2 Dose (RP2D).

About Immunitas Therapeutics

Immunitas is a clinical stage precision immunotherapy company committed to discovering and developing novel, differentiated treatments for patients with cancer. A focus on human data, combined with fully integrated internal R&D capabilities and parallel discovery efforts, allows Immunitas to start with and stay closer to the most relevant and translatable biology for patients, accelerating the timeline from discovery to the clinic. The Immunitas discovery engine combines deep expertise in single-cell genomics with customized machine learning approaches to elucidate immune cell populations that are key actors in immuno-oncology. The company was founded by Longwood Fund with leading scientists from Dana-Farber, MGH, the Broad, and MIT. Since being founded in 2019, Immunitas has raised over $120 million from a strong syndicate of investors including Agent Capital, Alexandria Venture Investments, Evotec, Leaps by Bayer, Longwood Fund, M Ventures, Medical Excellence Capital, and Novartis Venture Fund. To learn more, visit www.immunitastx.com.

SOURCE Immunitas Therapeutics, Inc.