Immunitas Therapeutics to Present Clinical Data Supporting Monotherapy and Combination Treatment Potential of IMT-009 at the AACR 2026 Annual Meeting

WALTHAM, Mass., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunitas Therapeutics ("Immunitas"), a clinical stage precision immunotherapy company committed to discovering and developing novel, antibody-based therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced it will present clinical data from its Phase 1/2a trial of first-in-class anti-CD161 antibody, IMT-009, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, held April 17-22, 2026 in San Diego, California. Data to be presented support continued development of IMT-009 as a novel cancer immunotherapy for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Presentation Details

Title: A first-in-human, dose escalation (DE) and biomarker cohort expansion (BCE) of IMT-009 (IMT) in advanced cancer and Phase 1b (Ph1b) combination with fruquintinib (F) in microsatellite stable colorectal cancer (MSS CRC)

Presenting Author: Susanna V. Ulahannan, M.D., The University of Oklahoma, Stephenson Cancer Center/SCRI

Abstract Number: CT048

Session: First-in-Human Phase I Clinical Trials

Location: Poster Section 50

Date & Time: Monday, April 20, 2026, 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. PT

About IMT-009

IMT-009 is a fully human, Fc-attenuated IgG1 monoclonal antibody that binds to CD161 and blocks its interaction with its ligand, CLEC2D. Preclinical data confirm that CD161 blockade with IMT-009 results in enhanced anti-tumor activity. IMT-009 is under evaluation in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for use as a monotherapy and combination treatment for solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The Phase 1 study is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacodynamic biomarkers, and preliminary efficacy of IMT-009 as well as identify the Recommended Phase 2 Dose (RP2D).

About Immunitas Therapeutics

Immunitas is a clinical stage precision immunotherapy company committed to discovering and developing novel treatments for patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Our specialized knowledge of the CD161 pathway has yielded multiple differentiated antibody therapeutics, including IMT-009, which is currently in clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, and IMT-380 for the treatment of autoimmune conditions. The company was founded by Longwood Fund with leading scientists from Dana-Farber, MGH, the Broad, and MIT. Since being founded in 2019, Immunitas has raised over $120 from a strong syndicate of investors including Agent Capital, Alexandria Venture Investments, Evotec, Leaps by Bayer, Longwood Fund, M Ventures, Medical Excellence Capital, and Novartis Venture Fund. To learn more, visit www.immunitastx.com.

Media Contact:

Peg Rusconi, Deerfield Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Immunitas Therapeutics, Inc.