Immunitas Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data Supporting Combination of IMT-009 with Anti-PD1 Immunotherapy at the AACR 2024 Annual Meeting

Preclinical data demonstrate presence of CD161 expressing T cells in anti-PD1 non-responder tumors and enhanced T cell mediated cytotoxicity with combination treatment of IMT-009 and anti-PD1, providing rationale for clinical studies assessing combination treatment approaches

WALTHAM, Mass., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunitas Therapeutics ("Immunitas"), a clinical stage precision immunotherapy company committed to discovering and developing novel, differentiated therapeutics for patients with cancer, today announced it will present preclinical data supporting the combination potential of IMT-009, its first-in-class anti-CD161 antibody under clinical evaluation for use in solid tumor and hematologic malignancies, with anti-PD1 immunotherapy at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting (AACR 2024), held April 5-10 in San Diego, California.

Presentation Details for AACR 2024

Title: Abundance of KLRB1+ (CD161) T cells in anti-PD1 non responders coupled with enhanced tumor cytotoxicity of anti-CD161 (IMT-009) with anti-PD1 makes it a rational target for combination with anti-PD-(L)1 immunotherapy

Abstract Number: 1375

Date/Time: Monday, April 8, 2024, 9:00am – 12:30pm PT

About IMT-009

IMT-009 is a fully human, Fc-attenuated IgG1 monoclonal antibody that binds to CD161 and blocks its interaction with its ligand, CLEC2D. Preclinical data confirm that CD161 blockade with IMT-009 results in enhanced anti-tumor activity. IMT-009 is under evaluation in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for use as a monotherapy and combination treatment for solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The Phase 1 study is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacodynamic biomarkers, and preliminary efficacy of IMT-009 as well as identify the Recommended Phase 2 Dose (RP2D).

About Immunitas Therapeutics

Immunitas is a clinical stage precision immunotherapy company committed to discovering and developing novel, differentiated treatments for patients with cancer. A focus on human data, combined with fully integrated internal R&D capabilities and parallel discovery efforts, allows Immunitas to start with and stay closer to the most relevant and translatable biology for patients, accelerating the timeline from discovery to the clinic. The Immunitas discovery engine combines deep expertise in single-cell genomics with customized machine learning approaches to elucidate immune cell populations that are key actors in immuno-oncology. The company was founded by Longwood Fund with leading scientists from Dana-Farber, MGH, the Broad, and MIT. Since being founded in 2019, Immunitas has raised over $120 from a strong syndicate of investors including Agent Capital, Alexandria Venture Investments, Evotec, Leaps by Bayer, Longwood Fund, M Ventures, Medical Excellence Capital, and Novartis Venture Fund. To learn more, visit www.immunitastx.com.

SOURCE Immunitas Therapeutics, Inc.