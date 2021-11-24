DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immunity Boosting Food Products Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications and Growth to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global immunity boosting food products market.



This report focuses on the immunity boosting food products market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the immunity boosting food products market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for immunity boosting food products? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Immunity Boosting Food Products market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider immunity boosting food products market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The immunity boosting food products market section of the report gives context. It compares the immunity boosting food products market with other segments of the immunity boosting food products market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, immunity boosting food products indicators comparison.

Major players in the immunity boosting food products market are Danone SA, Nestle S.A., Blue Diamond Growers, Diamond Foods, LLC., Dole Food Company, Inc., Pinnacle Foods Corp., Olam International, Hines Nut Company, Fonterra Group Cooperative Limited, and Associated British Foods PLC.



The global immunity boosting food products market is expected to grow from $843.81 billion in 2020 to $900.21 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $1217.24 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



The immunity boosting food products market consists of sales of food products used to boost the immune system. The market consists of revenues generated by sales of immunity-boosting food products by companies producing them.



The immunity boosting food products market covered in this report is segmented by product type into herbs & spices, nuts & seeds, fruits & vegetables, dairy-based products, probiotics and prebiotics, others. It is also segmented by form into tablets, capsules, powder, liquid, others and by distribution channel into store-based, non-store-based.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The high cost of raw materials and lack of awareness among people about the benefits of the products are hampering the growth of the immunity-boosting food products market. Nutrition care, which is an essential element of preventive health care, is simultaneously experiencing a major evolution in highly populous countries like India. There is a lack of awareness about the immunity boosting food products in a swiftly growing middle-class population. On the other hand, the high cost of raw materials used in the manufacturing of immunity-boosting food products has a great impact on the price of the final product, which may render them a practical option only for the urban and rich population, thereby limiting the market growth.



In 2019, Olam International, a major food and agri-business company acquired Hughson Nut Inc., (HNI) from APB Partners, L.L.C. for $54 million. The acquisition of HNI is consistent with Olam's strategic plan to offer differentiated solutions such as ingredients and product innovation and to target new customer segments in co-manufacturing, foodservice and e-commerce. Hughson Nut is a grower, buyer and processor of California almonds.



The increasing consciousness about health and fitness to live a healthier lifestyle will drive the immunity-boosting food products market. According to the Global Wellness Institute, in 2018, the global wellness market was valued at $4.5 trillion. According to the IHRSA (International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association), the health and fitness industry in the U.S. was valued at $30 billion in 2018. It has been growing by at least 3-4% annually for the last ten years. Also, the World Health Organization has declared the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as a pandemic. A strong immune system is a key factor in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. This has resulted in an increase in the demand for immunity boosting products, thereby driving the immunity-boosting food products market.



Instant immunity booster products are increasingly being used to boost immune function, which is used when under stress in the modern world. For instance, in January 2020, ZAND, the natural lozenge brand in health food stores known for herbal-based immune support, has launched the first rapid immunity product, Immune Fast. This breakthrough new supplement delivers clinically supported immune support whenever and wherever at work, the airport, school, large gatherings, anywhere. Thus, it is used on the spot to boost the immune system within two hours.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



7. Immunity Boosting Food Products Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Immunity Boosting Food Products Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Immunity Boosting Food Products Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

