Immunity-Boosting Supplement Deliveries Underway at Critical Time as Police, Firefighters, Paramedics, Sanitation Workers, Social Workers are Bracing For a Tough Winter as Second Wave of Virus Hits Pennsylvania

All city municipal workers come into frequent contact with citizens daily, putting them at greater risk of exposure to the virus. These city employees are working nearly around the clock during the COVID-19 pandemic. The immunity-boosting PhytoRelief-CC supplements will help these tired municipal workers protect their own depleted immune systems during this worldwide health crisis.

Four municipal labor leaders welcomed the in-kind contribution:

" Philadelphia's police officers are on the streets 24/7 protecting the public, which exponentially increases their potential exposure to COVID-19. AlchemLife USA's gift of its immunity-boosting supplements is greatly appreciated," said FOP Lodge 5 President John McNesby

"The city's Firefighters and Paramedics don't have the ability to practice social distancing while we work through this pandemic. Anything that improves the health and safety of our members is greatly appreciated. We're indebted to AlchemLife USA ," added IAFF Local 22 Vice President Chuck McQuilkin .

Pete Matthews , President of District Council 33 said, "Through its generosity, AlchemLife USA has recognized the hard work of our members and the personal health risks they face as they continue to do their jobs in the midst of this deadly epidemic."

D.C. 47 President Cathy Scott added, "Our hardworking members come into frequent contact with the Philadelphia citizens we serve. Our members follow all CDC pandemic safety protocols, but they're still at risk of contracting the virus. For that reason, AlchemLife USA's generous gift of its immunity-boosting supplements is tremendously appreciated."

AlchemLife USA's patented PhytoAdvance Technology, a precise method of extracting active plant phytonutrients to provide natural, beneficial health support, is what allows PhytoRelief-CC Herbal supplements to aid in normal, healthy immune function. Recent studies indicate that using the PhytoRelief-CC, a patented combination of ginger, turmeric, and pomegranate, have shown a significant boost in the Lysozyme count, which could conceivably enhance one's immunity system four-fold. The saliva in one's mouth serves as the first line of defense that protects the body against viral and bacterial infections. Human saliva contains Lysozymes which are immunity building enzymes that aid in the fight against infections.

