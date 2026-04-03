ImmunityBio Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against ImmunityBio, Inc. - IBRX

NEW ORLEANS, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until May 26, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against ImmunityBio, Inc. (NasdaqGS: IBRX) ("ImmunityBio" or the "Company"), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's securities between January 19, 2026 and March 24, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

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ImmunityBio investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-ibrx-1/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

ImmunityBio and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 24, 2026, a warning letter dated March 13, 2026, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to CEO Richard Adcock was made public, stating that a television advertisement and podcast misrepresented Anktiva and resulted in its distribution violating the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. The letter also reportedly noted that the violations "are concerning from a public health perspective because the promotional communications create a misleading impression that Anktiva, a treatment for a certain type of bladder cancer, can cure and even prevent all cancer."

On this news, the price of ImmunityBio's shares fell $1.98 per share, or 21%, to close at $7.42 per share on March 24, 2026.

The case is Douglas v. ImmunityBio, Inc., et al., No. 26-cv-03261.

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ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

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SOURCE ClaimsFiler