Immuno-Deoxy Helps Those With Severely Compromised Immune Systems

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Muno-Vax is a company with a clear mission: to protect consumers from getting sick. While other brands focus on products that offer independent solutions, though, Muno-Vax has a different approach. The brand has adopted a philosophy that supports and maximizes the effectiveness of the body's natural defensive network — namely, the immune system.

According to company spokesperson Dr. Beau Raines, "We want to convey to the general public that one can have a very healthy immune system thus giving them a much higher quality of life and extending their life span."

In pursuit of this end, Muno-Vax and its manufacturing partner Natstim have created the ground-breaking product Imuno-Deoxy. The dietary supplement is designed to cultivate and support a healthy immune system.

It does this partly through its patented immune-supporting complex. "Our products contain a potent immuno-modulator," says Raines, adding that Muno-Vax products "contain certain lipopolysaccharides and immune-building antioxidants that present a harmless stimulant to the immune system." He adds that these "will keep the immune system in a constant state of 'excitement," which will, in turn, help prevent respiratory infections."

Along with this innovative immunity-booster, Imuno-Deoxy also utilizes a specific combination of additional nutritional ingredients that include antioxidants, vitamins, and microelements.

Together with the immune-supporting complex, these ingredients work to address a variety of health-related conditions. The product claims to help with managing:

Poor nutrition;

Chronic diseases;

Recovery after medical procedures;

Adverse environmental conditions;

Advanced age.

"These products are based on over 30 years of proven scientific research of bolstering the immune system and preventing infections," explains Raines, adding that "there are no concerns with these products. They contain all compounds that are present in the human body."

For those looking for a natural, cutting-edge way to manage their health, Imuno-Deoxy offers a potential solution. Its ability to nourish the body while also upgrading the natural defense of the immune system offers a unique solution that can help maintain health, particularly during the cooler seasons of the year.

About Muno-Vax: Muno-Vax is an American company that works in close association with its manufacturing partner, Bulgarian-based Natstim, Ltd. Together, the two brands represent 30 years of combined scientific research in relation to both preventing infections and bolstering the immune system. The company is most well-known for its unique, patented ingredient, which it refers to as an immuno-modulator. This is used to stimulate the immune system and increase its effectiveness against foreign invaders.

Please direct inquiries to:

Krista Putnam

(954) 626-3385

[email protected]

SOURCE Muno-Vax