Immunoassay Market by Product, Technology, Specimen Application and End-user - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immunoassay Market by Product (Reagents & Kits, Analyzers), Technology (ELISA, IFA, Rapid Tests, Radio Immunoassay), Specimen (Blood, Saliva, Urine), Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology), End User (Hospitals & Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global immunoassay market is projected to reach USD 39.0 billion by 2026 from USD 28.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Market growth is largely driven by the rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, technological advancements of immunoassay products, and their massive adoptions. Emerging markets in Asian countries are expected to offer strong growth opportunities for players in the market. In contrast, the stringent regulatory scenario and technical hurdles of the immunoassay products may restrict market growth to a certain extent. The immunoassay market is segmented based on product, technology, specimen, application, end-user, and region.

Reagents & kits segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on product, the immunoassay market is segmented into reagents & kits, and analyzers. Reagents & kits account for the largest share of the immunoassay market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The large market share is attributed to their repetitive purchase and high consumption for diagnostic purposes.

ELISA segment to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the immunoassay market is segmented into ELISA, rapid tests, western blotting, radioimmunoassays, ELISPOT, and other technologies. ELISA accounted for the largest share of the immunoassay market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the massive consumption of ELISA in the diagnosis of cancer, infectious diseases, and other chronic complications.

The blood segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the specimen, the immunoassay market is segmented into blood, saliva, urine and other specimens. Blood accounts for the largest share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of the immunoassay market. The large market share is attributed to the surging number of blood donations and the increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases worldwide.

Infectious diseases segment to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the immunoassay market is segmented into infectious diseases, endocrinology, cardiology, autoimmune disorders, allergy diagnostics, oncology, bone & mineral disorders, toxicology, blood screening, newborn screening, and other applications. Infectious diseases account for the largest share of the immunoassay market, owing to the surging prevalence of infectious diseases and the rising use of immunoassays in diagnostics and management.

Hospitals & clinics segment to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the immunoassay market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs, blood banks, research & academic laboratories, and home care settings. Hospitals & clinics account for the largest share of the immunoassay market. The largest share is attributed to the high testing volumes. In addition, hospitals & clinics work as reference laboratories to small hospitals and physician offices.

North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the immunoassay market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the immunoassay market. The large share of the North American market is attributed to factors such as the increasing per capita healthcare expenditure and technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure which makes the regional immunoassay market well established.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Maket Segmentation

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Market Drivers

5.3.2 Market Restraints

5.3.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.4 Market Challenges

5.4 COVID-19 Impact

5.5 Regulatory Landscape

5.6 Technology Analysis

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.8 Trade Analysis

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.11 Supply Chain Analysis

5.12 Ecosystem Analysis

5.13 Porters Five Force Analysis

6 Immunoassay Market, by Product (USD Million; 2019, 2020, 2021-2026)

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Reagents & Kits

6.2.1 Reagents & Kits Market, by Type

6.2.1.1 Elisa Reagents & Kits

6.2.1.2 Rapid Test Reagents & Kits

6.2.1.3 Elispot Reagents & Kits

6.2.1.4 Western Blot Reagents & Kits

6.2.1.5 Other Reagents & Kits

6.3 Immunoassay Analyzers

6.3.1 Immunoassay Analyzers, by Type

6.3.1.1 Open-Ended Systems

6.3.1.2 Closed-Ended Systems

6.3.2 Immunoassay Analyzers Market, by Purchase Mode

6.3.2.1 Rental Purchase

6.3.2.2 Outright Purchase

7 Immunoassay Market, by Technology (USD Million; 2019, 2020, 2021-2026)

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays

7.2.1 Elisa Market, by Generation

7.2.1.1 Third-Generation Elisa and Above

7.2.1.2 Second-Generation Elisa

7.2.2 Elisa Market, by Type

7.2.2.1 Immunofluorescence Assay (Ifa)

7.2.2.2 Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Clia)

7.2.2.3 Colorimetric Immunoassay

7.3 Rapid Tests

7.4 Enzyme-Linked Immunospot

7.5 Western Blotting

7.6 Radio-Immunoassay

7.7 Other Technologies

8 Immunoassay Market, by Specimen (USD Million; 2019, 2020, 2021-2026)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Blood

8.3 Saliva

8.4 Urine

8.5 Other Specimens

9 Immunoassay Market, by Application (USD Million; 2019, 2020, 2021-2026)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Infectious Diseases

9.3 Endocrinology

9.4 Oncology

9.5 Bone and Mineral Disorders

9.6 Cardiology

9.7 Blood Screening

9.8 Autoimmune Disorders

9.9 Allergy Diagnostics

9.10 Toxicology

9.11 Newborn Screening

9.12 Other Applications

10 Immunoassay Market, by End-user (USD Million; 2019, 2020, 2021-2026)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hospitals and Clinics

10.3 Clinical Laboratories

10.4 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies & Cros

10.5 Blood Banks

10.6 Research & Academic Laboratories

10.7 Blood Screening

10.8 Home Care Settings

11 Immunoassay Market, by Region (USD Million; 2019, 2020, 2021-2026)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 Italy

11.3.3 France

11.3.4 Spain

11.3.5 UK

11.3.6 Russia

11.3.7 Rest of Eruope

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 South Korea

11.4.6 Indonesia

11.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.2 Mexico

11.5.3 Rest of Latin America

11.6 Middle East and Africa

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Situations and Trends

12.2.1 Product Launches and Approvals

12.2.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, Mergers, and Agreements

12.2.3 Expansions

12.2.4 Acquisitions

12.2.5 Other Developments

12.3 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology

12.4 Market Share Analysis

12.5 Company Evaluation Matrix

12.5.1 Stars

12.5.2 Emerging Leaders

12.5.3 Pervasive Players

12.5.4 Participants

12.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start Ups/SMEs)

12.6.1 Progressive Companies

12.6.2 Starting Blocks

12.6.3 Responsive Companies

12.6.4 Dynamic Companies

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Danaher

13.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

13.1.3 Abbott Laboratories

13.1.4 Roche

13.1.5 Siemens Healthineers

13.1.6 Quidel

13.1.7 Diasorin

13.1.8 Biomerieux

13.1.9 Bio-Rad Laboratories

13.1.10 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

13.1.11 Perkinelmer

13.1.12 Becton, Dickinson & Company

13.1.13 Sysmex

13.1.14 Agilent Technologies

13.1.15 Mindray

13.1.16 Qiagens

13.2 Others

13.2.1 Merck

13.2.2 Bio-Techne

13.2.3 Cellabs

13.2.4 Abnova Corporation

13.2.5 J. Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd

13.2.6 Tosoh Corporation (Tosoh Biosciences)

13.2.7 Cell Sciences

13.2.8 Enzo Biochem, Inc

13.2.9 Creative Diagnostics

13.2.10 Boster Biological Technology

13.2.11 Elabsciences

13.2.12 Wak-Chemie Medical GmbH

13.2.13 Sera Care

13.2.14 Epitope Diagnostics Inc.

13.2.15 Kamiya Biomedical Company

13.2.16 Gyros Protein Technologies



14 Appendix

14.1 Insights of Industry Experts

14.2 Discussion Guide

14.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

14.4 Available Customizations

