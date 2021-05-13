Immunoassay Market by Product, Technology, Specimen Application and End-user - Global Forecast to 2026
DUBLIN, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immunoassay Market by Product (Reagents & Kits, Analyzers), Technology (ELISA, IFA, Rapid Tests, Radio Immunoassay), Specimen (Blood, Saliva, Urine), Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology), End User (Hospitals & Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global immunoassay market is projected to reach USD 39.0 billion by 2026 from USD 28.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.
Market growth is largely driven by the rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, technological advancements of immunoassay products, and their massive adoptions. Emerging markets in Asian countries are expected to offer strong growth opportunities for players in the market. In contrast, the stringent regulatory scenario and technical hurdles of the immunoassay products may restrict market growth to a certain extent. The immunoassay market is segmented based on product, technology, specimen, application, end-user, and region.
Reagents & kits segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on product, the immunoassay market is segmented into reagents & kits, and analyzers. Reagents & kits account for the largest share of the immunoassay market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The large market share is attributed to their repetitive purchase and high consumption for diagnostic purposes.
ELISA segment to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Based on technology, the immunoassay market is segmented into ELISA, rapid tests, western blotting, radioimmunoassays, ELISPOT, and other technologies. ELISA accounted for the largest share of the immunoassay market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the massive consumption of ELISA in the diagnosis of cancer, infectious diseases, and other chronic complications.
The blood segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on the specimen, the immunoassay market is segmented into blood, saliva, urine and other specimens. Blood accounts for the largest share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of the immunoassay market. The large market share is attributed to the surging number of blood donations and the increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases worldwide.
Infectious diseases segment to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Based on application, the immunoassay market is segmented into infectious diseases, endocrinology, cardiology, autoimmune disorders, allergy diagnostics, oncology, bone & mineral disorders, toxicology, blood screening, newborn screening, and other applications. Infectious diseases account for the largest share of the immunoassay market, owing to the surging prevalence of infectious diseases and the rising use of immunoassays in diagnostics and management.
Hospitals & clinics segment to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Based on end-user, the immunoassay market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs, blood banks, research & academic laboratories, and home care settings. Hospitals & clinics account for the largest share of the immunoassay market. The largest share is attributed to the high testing volumes. In addition, hospitals & clinics work as reference laboratories to small hospitals and physician offices.
North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.
Geographically, the immunoassay market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the immunoassay market. The large share of the North American market is attributed to factors such as the increasing per capita healthcare expenditure and technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure which makes the regional immunoassay market well established.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Maket Segmentation
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Market Drivers
5.3.2 Market Restraints
5.3.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.4 Market Challenges
5.4 COVID-19 Impact
5.5 Regulatory Landscape
5.6 Technology Analysis
5.7 Pricing Analysis
5.8 Trade Analysis
5.9 Patent Analysis
5.10 Value Chain Analysis
5.11 Supply Chain Analysis
5.12 Ecosystem Analysis
5.13 Porters Five Force Analysis
6 Immunoassay Market, by Product (USD Million; 2019, 2020, 2021-2026)
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Reagents & Kits
6.2.1 Reagents & Kits Market, by Type
6.2.1.1 Elisa Reagents & Kits
6.2.1.2 Rapid Test Reagents & Kits
6.2.1.3 Elispot Reagents & Kits
6.2.1.4 Western Blot Reagents & Kits
6.2.1.5 Other Reagents & Kits
6.3 Immunoassay Analyzers
6.3.1 Immunoassay Analyzers, by Type
6.3.1.1 Open-Ended Systems
6.3.1.2 Closed-Ended Systems
6.3.2 Immunoassay Analyzers Market, by Purchase Mode
6.3.2.1 Rental Purchase
6.3.2.2 Outright Purchase
7 Immunoassay Market, by Technology (USD Million; 2019, 2020, 2021-2026)
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays
7.2.1 Elisa Market, by Generation
7.2.1.1 Third-Generation Elisa and Above
7.2.1.2 Second-Generation Elisa
7.2.2 Elisa Market, by Type
7.2.2.1 Immunofluorescence Assay (Ifa)
7.2.2.2 Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Clia)
7.2.2.3 Colorimetric Immunoassay
7.3 Rapid Tests
7.4 Enzyme-Linked Immunospot
7.5 Western Blotting
7.6 Radio-Immunoassay
7.7 Other Technologies
8 Immunoassay Market, by Specimen (USD Million; 2019, 2020, 2021-2026)
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Blood
8.3 Saliva
8.4 Urine
8.5 Other Specimens
9 Immunoassay Market, by Application (USD Million; 2019, 2020, 2021-2026)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Infectious Diseases
9.3 Endocrinology
9.4 Oncology
9.5 Bone and Mineral Disorders
9.6 Cardiology
9.7 Blood Screening
9.8 Autoimmune Disorders
9.9 Allergy Diagnostics
9.10 Toxicology
9.11 Newborn Screening
9.12 Other Applications
10 Immunoassay Market, by End-user (USD Million; 2019, 2020, 2021-2026)
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Hospitals and Clinics
10.3 Clinical Laboratories
10.4 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies & Cros
10.5 Blood Banks
10.6 Research & Academic Laboratories
10.7 Blood Screening
10.8 Home Care Settings
11 Immunoassay Market, by Region (USD Million; 2019, 2020, 2021-2026)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 Italy
11.3.3 France
11.3.4 Spain
11.3.5 UK
11.3.6 Russia
11.3.7 Rest of Eruope
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 South Korea
11.4.6 Indonesia
11.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.2 Mexico
11.5.3 Rest of Latin America
11.6 Middle East and Africa
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Competitive Situations and Trends
12.2.1 Product Launches and Approvals
12.2.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, Mergers, and Agreements
12.2.3 Expansions
12.2.4 Acquisitions
12.2.5 Other Developments
12.3 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology
12.4 Market Share Analysis
12.5 Company Evaluation Matrix
12.5.1 Stars
12.5.2 Emerging Leaders
12.5.3 Pervasive Players
12.5.4 Participants
12.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start Ups/SMEs)
12.6.1 Progressive Companies
12.6.2 Starting Blocks
12.6.3 Responsive Companies
12.6.4 Dynamic Companies
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 Danaher
13.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific
13.1.3 Abbott Laboratories
13.1.4 Roche
13.1.5 Siemens Healthineers
13.1.6 Quidel
13.1.7 Diasorin
13.1.8 Biomerieux
13.1.9 Bio-Rad Laboratories
13.1.10 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
13.1.11 Perkinelmer
13.1.12 Becton, Dickinson & Company
13.1.13 Sysmex
13.1.14 Agilent Technologies
13.1.15 Mindray
13.1.16 Qiagens
13.2 Others
13.2.1 Merck
13.2.2 Bio-Techne
13.2.3 Cellabs
13.2.4 Abnova Corporation
13.2.5 J. Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd
13.2.6 Tosoh Corporation (Tosoh Biosciences)
13.2.7 Cell Sciences
13.2.8 Enzo Biochem, Inc
13.2.9 Creative Diagnostics
13.2.10 Boster Biological Technology
13.2.11 Elabsciences
13.2.12 Wak-Chemie Medical GmbH
13.2.13 Sera Care
13.2.14 Epitope Diagnostics Inc.
13.2.15 Kamiya Biomedical Company
13.2.16 Gyros Protein Technologies
14 Appendix
14.1 Insights of Industry Experts
14.2 Discussion Guide
14.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
14.4 Available Customizations
