NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global immunoassay market size is estimated to grow by USD 9.4 billion from 2025 to 2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Immunoassay Market 2025-2029

Product 1.1 Reagents and kits

1.2 Analyzers Technology 2.1 ELISA

2.2 Radioimmunoassay (RIA)

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW) Specimen Application End-use

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

Immunoassays are essential diagnostic tools that rely on reagents to facilitate reactions and optimize performance. Reagents, which include antigens, antibodies, and buffers, play a crucial role in addressing technical challenges such as non-specific binding and matrix interferences. They ensure protein activity and longer shelf life, ultimately improving assay performance and reducing the need for additional resources. Despite the convenience of assay kits, not all offer the required sensitivity and reproducibility for extensive research. This gap in the market is expected to fuel demand for high-performing reagents and drive growth in the immunoassay market during the forecast period. Compatibility with analyzer materials is also a critical consideration to prevent any damage to the instrument components.

Analyst Review

The Immunoassay market refers to the diagnostic testing segment of medical technology that utilizes laboratory equipment to perform various types of immunochemical assays for the detection of biomarkers. These analytical methods include antibody-based assays such as fluorescence immunoassays, chemiluminescent immunoassays, radioimmunoassays, lateral flow assays, immunofluorescence assays, and multiplex assays. Immunoassays are used for clinical diagnostics in various fields, including infectious disease testing, cancer biomarkers, autoimmune disease testing, allergy testing, therapeutic drug monitoring, oncology, cardiology, and neurology. Immunoassay kits and diagnostic reagents are essential components of these tests, along with biosensors and microfluidic devices. Protein detection is a significant application of immunoassays, with hormone assays being a common example. Immunoassays offer rapid and sensitive results, making them valuable tools in healthcare and research settings.

Market Overview

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

