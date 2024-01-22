ImmunoBrain Checkpoint Appoints Dr. Sanjay Keswani as Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmunoBrain Checkpoint Inc. (ImmunoBrain), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative disease-modifying immune therapies to combat neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Dr. Sanjay Keswani, MD, BSc, FRCP, as its President and Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Keswani is an accomplished physician-scientist with executive leadership experience in both large pharma and small biotech companies. He is a former Neurology faculty member at The Johns Hopkins Hospital and an elected Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians, United Kingdom. Sanjay was Senior Vice President of R&D at Hoffman La Roche, and Vice President of Exploratory and Clinical Translational Research at Bristol-Myers Squibb, where he was responsible for multiple therapeutic areas including Immunology, Neuroscience, Rare Diseases, Fibrosis and Virology. He has held CEO and CMO positions in biotech with experience of a successful Nasdaq IPO (Annexon), an acquisition (MiroBio by Gilead), venture fundraising (Series A, B, D rounds), and multiple industry partnerships. Sanjay has been instrumental in the development of several approved medicines, including Risdiplam, Emgality, Faricimab, Cymbalta, Aimovig and Deucravacitnib. Sanjay completed his residency in Neurology and fellowships in Neuroimmunology and Neurophysiology at Johns Hopkins. He graduated in medicine at St. Bartholomew's Hospital (UK's oldest hospital founded in 1123) and holds a First Class honors BSc degree from St. Mary's Hospital, London in Pathology & Basic Medical Sciences (Immunology).

"As a physician-scientist and seasoned biotech executive, Dr. Keswani possesses both the business acumen and the R&D expertise required to serve as Chief Executive Officer of ImmunoBrain," stated Nathan Hevrony, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of ImmunoBrain. "We are confident that Dr. Keswani's passion for developing effective solutions for patients, as well as his successful track record of building high-performing teams across a diverse range of biopharma companies, will result in transformative growth at ImmunoBrain and improved treatment and outcomes for individuals living with neurological conditions."

"ImmunoBrain is poised to transform the therapeutic landscape of neurodegenerative diseases with its approach of rejuvenating the 'normal' role of the peripheral immune system in supporting the brain micro-environment that is lost in ageing and neurodegenerative diseases. I am privileged to work with the ImmunoBrain team and Professor Michal Schwartz whose groundbreaking seminal research has formed the foundation of ImmunoBrain," stated Dr. Sanjay Keswani.

About ImmunoBrain Checkpoint

ImmunoBrain Checkpoint (ImmunoBrain) is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel immune therapies to combat neurodegenerative diseases. Established in 2015, ImmunoBrain builds on over 20 years of research by Professor Michal Schwartz's team at the Weizmann Institute of Science. Professor Schwartz and her team made the pioneering discovery that the brain relies on the immune system for maintenance and repair, with this communication being compromised in aging and Alzheimer's disease. This research led to the development of IBC-Ab002, an antibody that targets an inhibitory immune checkpoint to restore brain/immune communication and thereby protect the brain from functional loss. IBC-Ab002 is a proprietary Fc-modified anti-PD-L1 antibody, designed and optimized by ImmunoBrain for the treatment of neurological diseases, based on the understanding of its mechanism of action in preclinical studies. The Company is currently evaluating IBC-Ab002 in a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with Alzheimer's disease [ NCT05551741 ], supported in part by grants from the National Institute on Aging (NIA) and the Alzheimer's Association. The information presented in this press release is solely the responsibility of ImmunoBrain and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

