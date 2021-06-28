ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Announces Application for Continued Public Quoting on the Over-the-Counter (OTC) Market

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. ("ImmunoCellular") (OTC: IMUC), today announced that the Company has taken steps to comply with amended Rule 15c2-11 under the Securities and Exchange Act which will be applicable in September 2021. The amended Rule requires issuers that trade on the Over-the-Counter Link® Alternative Trading System or OTC Link ATS trading platform to make current information about the issuer publicly available. In advance of the deadline of June 30, 2021, ImmunoCellular has submitted an application and made payment to the OTC to comply with the amended Rule. By the September 2021 compliance deadline, the Company intends to submit unaudited, internally prepared financial statements to satisfy compliance requirements. If the Company does not comply with these new requirements, its shares of common stock will no longer be eligible for public quoting.

More information about the amended Rule 15c2-11 can be found here: https://blog.otcmarkets.com/2021/01/26/transforming-the-otc-markets/

Forward-Looking Statements for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding ImmunoCellular's intentions and current expectations concerning compliance with amended Rule 15c2-11 of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the approval of ImmunoCellular's application to the OTC and submission of unaudited financial statements. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent ImmunoCellular's views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing ImmunoCellular's views as of any subsequent date. Except as required by law, ImmunoCellular undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

