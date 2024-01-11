IMMUNOCOLOGIE SKINCARE AND BLUE ZONES ANNOUNCE SKIN HEALTH PARTNERSHIP

First and Only Skincare Lifestyle Brand to be Featured on thebluezonesstore.com

Pro-Longevity, Earth-Friendly, Community-Forward Values Align

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunocologie Skincare, a personal care and lifestyle brand focused on the foundations of well-being starting with the skin, announces a groundbreaking new partnership with Blue Zones, an organization dedicated to helping people live better and longer lives through their identification and research of the world's longest-lived cultures. In its first-ever partnership with a skincare line, Blue Zones will feature Immunocologie on its popular online store starting Thursday, January 11th. Select products from this natural skincare line will now join other Blue Zones-endorsed products including longevity foods and beverages and Blue Zones publications.

This new skin health partnership follows the release of the 2023 Netflix record-breaking docuseries, Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones, hosted by Blue Zones founder and National Geographic Fellow, Dan Buettner.

With a plethora of skincare lines available in the $150 billion global skincare market, why would one line stand out enough to be chosen by such a research-backed, longevity-based organization?

The answer is in Immunocologie's holistic approach to skin health – which is consistent with Blue Zones principles – supporting the skin's immune system by balancing its microbiome, which helps bring health into balance. Working with the skin's natural delivery system, the line uses ionized water (creating a natural energy charge), purified, mineral-rich French green clay, marine algae, and cold-pressed, fermented plant-based ingredients – including oil from baobab, desert date tree, grape, sunflower, moringa seeds, and shea butter – to transport crucial minerals and vitamins to the skin's microbiome. Immunocologie also engages in sustainable partnerships with communities that provide the line's natural ingredients.

The partnership will initially introduce three of Immunocologie's signature products to the Blue Zones audience – detoxifying Vital Clay Mask, a French green clay formula; Vital Ionic Mist, a topical wellness clay water spray; and a self-heating Lava Mask . These earth-derived products, designed to honor the skin's bio intelligence, help ground the user, contributing to mind-body balance.

"It's easy to forget that our skin is the largest and one of the most important organs of our bodies," explains Immunocologie founder, Karen Ballou. "Our safe and non-toxic ingredients and natural formulations mean that our pro-longevity products are supercharged, superfoods for the skin and body."

"Blue Zones principles include many lifestyle choices and cultural effects that collectively contribute to a better, longer life," explains Ben Leedle, CEO of Blue Zones. "In combination with moving naturally, downshifting to destress, centering on a purpose, eating wisely, and staying connected -- proactively caring for and maintaining our bodies' physical health is essential. Our partnership for skin health with Immunocologie provides an evidence-informed way to naturally boost well-being from the outside in."

