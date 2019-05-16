Immunocore to Present New Tebentafusp (IMCgp100) Data in Advanced Melanoma at Upcoming 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting

ABINGDON, England and CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. and ROCKVILLE, Md., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunocore Limited, a leading T cell receptor (TCR) biotechnology company, will present new mechanism of action data in advanced uveal and cutaneous melanoma from the tebentafusp clinical research programme at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago on 3 June 2019. Tebentafusp (IMCgp100) is a novel bispecific biologic T cell receptor therapy with an anti-CD3 immune-redirecting effector function and specifically targets gp100, a lineage antigen expressed in melanocytes and melanoma.

"At ASCO, we will present clinical and biomarker data from our lead bispecific tebentafusp programme that provide insight into its mechanism of action," said David Berman, Head of Research and Development at Immunocore. "We believe these data will translate across our ImmTAC platform and provide another step towards identifying which patient populations benefit."

Poster discussion/poster: Pharmacodynamic effect of IMCgp100 (TCR–CD3 bispecific) on peripheral cytokines and association with overall survival in patients with advanced melanoma (Abstract #9523, Poster #94)

Highlighting new mechanism of action results for tebentafusp (IMCgp100), this poster will be presented by Mark Middleton , MD, Head, Department of Oncology, University of Oxford , on Monday 3 June, 1:15-4:45 p.m. CDT in Hall A.

, MD, Head, Department of Oncology, , on Monday 3 June, in Hall A. The poster will also be discussed by Sophie Piperno-Neumann , MD, Department of Medical Oncology, Institut Curie, in the Melanoma/Skin Cancers poster discussion session on Monday 3 June, 4:30-6:00 p.m. CDT in Room E451.

Poster: Relationship between clinical efficacy and AEs of IMCgp100, a novel bispecific TCR–anti-CD3, in patients with advanced melanoma (Abstract #9530, Poster #101)

In a retrospective analysis, reporting the potential association of rash with overall survival and temporal association of key cytokines with cytokine mediated adverse events for tebentafusp (IMCgp100), this poster will be presented by Omid Hamid , MD, Chief of Translational Research and Immunotherapy and Director of Melanoma Therapeutics, Angeles Clinic, in the Melanoma/Skin Cancers poster session on Monday 3 June, 1:15-4:45 p.m. CDT in Hall A.

Analyses presented at the meeting stemmed from a Phase 1 clinical trial assessing the safety and tolerability of tebentafusp (NCT01211262).

About Tebentafusp

Tebentafusp is a novel bispecific biologic T cell redirection therapy with an anti-CD3 immune-redirecting effector function that specifically targets the melanoma associated antigen gp100. It is now in pivotal studies for metastatic uveal melanoma. Tebentafusp has Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation in the US and Promising Innovative Medicine designation under the UK Early Access to Medicines Scheme for metastatic uveal melanoma. For more information about enrolling tebentafusp clinical trials for metastatic uveal melanoma, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT03070392).

About Immunocore

Immunocore is a leading T cell receptor (TCR) biotechnology company working to create first-in-class biological therapies that have the potential to transform patients' lives. The Company's primary therapeutic focus is oncology and it also has programmes in infectious and autoimmune diseases. Immunocore has a pipeline of proprietary and partnered programmes in development and the lead tebentafusp is being investigated in pivotal clinical studies as a treatment for patients with metastatic uveal melanoma. Collaboration partners include Genentech, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Lilly, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Immunocore is headquartered at Milton Park, Oxfordshire, UK, with offices in Conshohocken, PA and Rockville, MD, US. The Company is privately held by a broad international investor base. For more information, please visit www.immunocore.com.

For more information, please contact:

Immunocore

Louise Conlon, External Affairs and Brand Communications Manager

T: +44 (0) 1235 438600

E: info@immunocore.com

Follow on Twitter: @Immunocore

Syneos Health Communications (Tebentafusp/IMCgp100)

Stephanie Bukantz

T: +973 477 1814

E: ImmunocorePR@syneoshealth.com

SOURCE Immunocore Limited

Related Links

http://www.immunocore.com

