Immunodiagnostics Market size is set to grow by USD 29.54 billion from 2024-2028, Increased demand for biomarker-based tests boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global immunodiagnostics market size is estimated to grow by USD 29.54 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 13.64% during the forecast period. Increased demand for biomarker-based tests is driving market growth, with a trend towards growth in demand for personalized medicine. However, complexity of immunodiagnostics tests poses a challenge. Key market players include Abbott Laboratories, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp., AESKU.GROUP GmbH and Co. KG, bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, Exagen Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., HUMAN Gesellschaft fur Biochemica und Diagnostica mbH, Nexus Dx Inc., Omega Diagnostics Group Plc, OraSure Technologies Inc., QuidelOrtho Corp., Seramun Diagnostica GmbH, Siemens AG, SQI Diagnostics Inc., Sysmex Corp., Tecan Trading AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Werfenlife SA.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global immunodiagnostics market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Immunodiagnostics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.64% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 29545.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.73 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key countries US, UK, Germany, Canada, and China Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp., AESKU.GROUP GmbH and Co. KG, bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, Exagen Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., HUMAN Gesellschaft fur Biochemica und Diagnostica mbH, Nexus Dx Inc., Omega Diagnostics Group Plc, OraSure Technologies Inc., QuidelOrtho Corp., Seramun Diagnostica GmbH, Siemens AG, SQI Diagnostics Inc., Sysmex Corp., Tecan Trading AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Werfenlife SA

Market Driver

The trend towards personalized medicine is driving a significant demand for precise diagnostic tools. Immunodiagnostics plays a crucial role in this field by enabling accurate identification of disease biomarkers at the molecular level. With personalized medicine, treatments are tailored to individual patients based on factors such as age, gender, and disease severity. This approach requires highly sensitive and specific diagnostic tests. Immunodiagnostics delivers this capability, making it a vital component of precision medicine. Its ability to identify specific targets for diseases like cancer and autoimmune conditions helps clinicians select the most effective treatments for their patients. As personalized medicine gains popularity, the global immunodiagnostics market is poised for growth.

Immunodiagnostics is a significant segment of the in vitro diagnostics market, focusing on the detection of various diseases using immunological reactions. Trends include infectious diseases such as HIV, Hepatitis B, Dengue, and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), as well as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, gastrointestinal diseases, and chronic conditions. The geriatric population's demographics and lifestyle factors contribute to the market's growth. Diagnosis kits and analyzers are essential tools, with immunoassay techniques like antigen-antibody reactions and chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) leading the way. Biomarker discovery and stringent regulatory requirements are key areas of focus. Technological advancements address technical limitations and false results, while healthcare expenditure and regulatory scenarios influence pricing analysis. Autoimmune disorders, endocrinology, oncology, and pathologists in hospitals and clinics utilize these tests for accurate diagnosis.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation - Book Here!

Market Challenges

Immunodiagnostic tests are essential for the diagnosis and monitoring of various diseases and conditions. However, their complexity can pose challenges to the global immunodiagnostics market. Sample collection and handling require specialized expertise and equipment, leading to increased costs and longer turnaround times. Interpreting test results can also be complex due to factors like assay methods, reagent sensitivity, and interfering substances. Variability in biomarker expression further complicates matters, potentially leading to false positives or negatives. These challenges can impact patient care and market growth during the forecast period.

The Immunodiagnostics Market faces several challenges in the areas of biotechnology, natural based materials, and organisms. Natural processes and biomolecules like proteins are key components, but sourcing reliable plant material and maintaining supply chain network is crucial. Clinical laboratories and pharmaceutical industries, including druggists, utilize in-vitro diagnostics and various diagnostic technologies and platforms. Immunoassay formats like Radioimmunoassay (RIA) are used for detecting respiratory infections, endocrine diseases in Oncology & Endocrinology segment, hepatitis & retrovirus, and cardiac markers. New product approvals, healthcare expenditures, and patient outcomes drive market growth. Cost management is essential in developed nations, where early diagnosis and prevention from diseases are priorities. Reagents & consumables are vital components, with oncology & endocrinology, hepatitis & retrovirus, and cardiac markers being significant segments.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This immunodiagnostics market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Reagents and consumables

1.2 Immunodiagnostic systems Application 2.1 Oncology and Endocrinology

2.2 Hepatitis and retrovirus

2.3 Infectious disease

2.4 GI stool

2.5 Other applications Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)



1.1 Reagents and consumables- The reagents and consumables segment in the immunodiagnostics market is projected to expand significantly compared to the immunodiagnostic instruments market. The increasing demand for high-throughput screening using immunoassays has resulted in the production of new reagents for antigen detection. Technological advancements, such as fluorescence and chemiluminescence, have been integrated with new reagents, driving market growth. Companies are expanding their product portfolios to cater to the growing number of immunodiagnostic tests available. Roche Diagnostics is an example of a company specializing in reagents for oncology testing. Strategic partnerships between manufacturers and insurers with hospitals or other end-users are also increasing reagent sales, contributing to market expansion. Despite heterogeneous reimbursement scenarios, this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports

The global Helicobacter pylori diagnostics market is projected to grow significantly, driven by increasing awareness and advancements in diagnostic technologies. This market encompasses a range of diagnostic tools, including breath tests, stool antigen tests, and serology assays, designed to detect H. pylori infection, a common cause of peptic ulcers and gastric cancer. The rise in prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders and the growing demand for non-invasive testing methods are key factors fueling market expansion. Major players are focusing on innovative solutions to enhance accuracy and patient comfort in diagnosis.

Research Analysis

Immunodiagnostics is a vital segment of in vitro diagnostics, focusing on the detection of various diseases using immunological reactions. This market encompasses a broad spectrum of applications, including infectious diseases such as HIV, Hepatitis B, STI, and Autoimmunity diseases. Additionally, it plays a significant role in diagnosing chronic conditions like cardiovascular diseases, cancer, gastrointestinal diseases, and chronic diseases. The aging population and associated demographic shifts, along with lifestyle changes, have fueled the demand for immunodiagnostics.

Market Research Overview

Immunodiagnostics is a critical area of in-vitro diagnostics, focusing on the detection and quantification of antigen-antibody reactions to identify various diseases. The market encompasses infectious diseases such as HIV, Hepatitis B, Dengue, Chikungunya, STI, and autoimmune disorders like Rheumatoid arthritis and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus. Demographics, lifestyle, and governing scenarios influence the immunodiagnostics market, particularly the growing geriatric population and the rise in chronic diseases. Technological advancements in immunodiagnostics include chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), and flow cytometry.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Reagents And Consumables



Immunodiagnostic Systems

Application

Oncology And Endocrinology



Hepatitis And Retrovirus



Infectious Disease



GI Stool



Other Applications

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio