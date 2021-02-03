Immunofluorescence Assay Market worth $3.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Immunofluorescence Assay Market by Product (Reagent, Instruments, Antibodies, Kits, Consumables & Accessories), Type (Direct, Indirect), Disease (Infectious Disease, Other Diseases), End User (Contract Research Organizations) – Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Immunofluorescence instruments market is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2026 from USD 2.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Immunofluorescence Assay Market"

174 – Tables

39 – Figures

203 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=255585571

The growth in this market is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising R&D spending & healthcare expenditure. Emerging markets are expected to provide growth opportunities for players operating in the Immunofluorescence instruments market in the coming years.

Reagents accounted for the larger share of the share of global market in 2020

By product, the immunofluorescence assays market is segmented into reagents, instruments, antibodies, kits, and consumables and accessories. The reagents segment accounted for the largest share of global market. This can be attributed to the wide use of reagents in assay techniques and the need for repeat purchases.

By disease, the cancer segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020

Based on disease, the immunofluorescence assays market is segmented into cancer, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and other diseases. The cancer accounted for the largest share of the global market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer globally and the widespread adoption of immunofluorescence techniques for the study and diagnosis of cancer.

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are the largest end-users of the Immunofluorescence instruments market

Based on end user, the immunofluorescence assays market is segmented intopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, hospitals & diagnostics centers, and contract research organizations. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies accounted for the largest share of the global market. The increasing use of this technology in the study of various diseases and drug discovery & development processes are driving the growth of this segment.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=255585571

North America dominates the global immunofluorescence assay market

The Immunofluorescence instruments market is divided into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market. The large share of the North American region is mainly attributed to the rising incidence of chronic & infectious diseases, increasing R&D spending, increasing research activities, favorable government funding opportunities, and the presence of major key players in the region.

The major players in the immunofluorescence assay market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (US), Abcam PLC (UK), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Werfen Company (Spain), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (US), MEDIPAN GmbH (Germany).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=255585571

Browse Adjacent Markets: Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Research Antibodies & Reagents Market by Product (Antibodies (Type, Form, Source, Research Area), Reagents), Technology (Western blotting, Flow Cytometry), Application (Proteomics, Drug Development), End User - COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/research-antibodies-reagents-market-94212793.html

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market by Product (Antibodies, Reagents (Chromogenic Substrates), Kits), Application (Diagnostics (Cancer, Infectious), Research, Forensic), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/immunohistochemistry-market-121632939.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/immunofluorescence-assay-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/immunofluorescence-assay.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets