ImmunoFree Inc. has Acquired Talaris Therapeutics, Inc.'s Tolerance Business

News provided by

ImmunoFree Inc.

14 Aug, 2023, 13:03 ET

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmunoFree, Inc. announced today that it has acquired all right to FCR001, a cellular therapy product, and the sponsorship of the FREEDOM-1 Study formerly owned by Talaris Therapeutics (TALS). ImmunoFree has assumed all financial and regulatory responsibilities related to these clinical trials.

Effective immediately, ImmunoFree will oversee all remaining close-out activities and the shutdown of the remaining active FREEDOM-1 phase 3 clinical sites. ImmunoFree plans to commence a new clinical trial following modifications to the protocol including improved and precise allele level HLA matching, which will be achieved by leveraging the National Kidney Registry's matching capabilities. These protocol changes are designed to reduce the risk of graft versus host disease and improve patient outcomes.

ImmunoFree's Scientific Advisory Board members and company co-founders are leading physicians in the bone marrow and solid organ transplant space. These members include Dr. Robert Montgomery, Dr. Joseph Leventhal, Dr. Ephraim Fuchs, Dr. Raja Kandaswamy, Dr. Yi-Bin Chen, Dr. Matthew Frigault, and Dr. Matt Cooper.

"We are excited to carry forward this important tolerance work that will save/improve the lives of hundreds of thousands of transplant recipients worldwide and we are thrilled to be supported by the world-renowned physicians that make up our Scientific Advisory Board," said Co-founder & CEO, Garet Hil.

About ImmunoFree Inc.
ImmunoFree Inc. is a newly formed biotech company whose mission is to eliminate the need for lifelong immunosuppressive medications for transplant recipients, thus enabling them to live longer, healthier lives.
www.immunofree.com

Contact:
Contact: Ryan Meehan, 917-837-2058, 362857@email4pr.com

SOURCE ImmunoFree Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.