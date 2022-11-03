ImmunoGenesis to Present Pre-Clinical Data from Lead Program at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Conference

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmunoGenesis, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing science-driven immune therapies, today announced that two poster presentations on its lead development program, IMGS-001, will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 37th Annual Meeting (SITC 2022), November 8-12, 2022, in Boston, MA. The posters will be available on the ImmunoGenesis website following the conference.

Poster Presentation Details

Development of IMGS-001, a novel anti-PD-L1/PD-L2 dual specific, multi-functional antibody, to treat immune excluded tumors

Poster Number: 1333

November 10, 2022

Preclinical characterization of IMGS-001, a dual antagonist anti-PD-L1, anti-PD-L2 antibody with effector function, to treat patients resistant to immune checkpoint blockade

Poster Number: 1378

November 11, 2022

About IMGS-001, a PD-L1/PD-L2 Dual-Specific Inhibitor

ImmunoGenesis' lead program is IMGS-001, a PD-L1/PD-L2 dual-specific inhibitor with an engineered cytotoxic effector function. As the first molecule to target PD-L2 in addition to PD-L1, IMGS-001 has the potential to shut down the entire PD-1 pathway, potentially providing superior blockade compared to other PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitors. The built-in engineered effector function allows IMGS-001 to kill immunosuppressive cells that express PD-L1 and/or PD-L2. Preclinical data showed that IMGS-001 offered five times the response rate in cold tumors than currently available immunotherapies. Additionally, IMGS-001 can provide a foundation for add-on therapies.

About ImmunoGenesis

ImmunoGenesis, Inc., is a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company re-envisioning "cold" tumor treatment. Representing more than half of all cancers, cold tumors lack activated T cells or have other immune resistance mechanisms, and current immunotherapies have shown limited to no efficacy. ImmunoGenesis' immune therapies are based in the pathology of these cold tumors, transforming them into hot tumors by targeting key mechanisms of immune resistance. For more information about the company, visit www.immunogenesis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

