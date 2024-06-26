Immunohematology Market size is set to grow by USD 1.06 billion from 2024-2028, Shift by end-users to automated immunohematology analyzers to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global immunohematology market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.06 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.35% during the forecast period. Shift by end-users to automated immunohematology analyzers is driving market growth, with a trend towards paradigm shift toward molecular immunohematology. However, high maintenance cost and low reimbursement for blood components poses a challenge. Key market players include Becton Dickinson and Co., Biomed Global, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., biosurfit SA, Cardinal Health Inc., Calibre Scientific Inc., Danaher Corp., DIAGAST SAS, Grifols SA, Hemo bioscience Inc., HUMAN Gesellschaft fur Biochemica und Diagnostica mbH, Institut de Biotechnologies Jacques Boy, MAK SYSTEM S.A., Merck KGaA, Mesa Laboratories Inc., Quotient Ltd., Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tulip Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., and Werfenlife SA.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global immunohematology market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Analyzers and systems and Reagents), End-user (Hospitals, Blood banks, and Diagnostic laboratories), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Becton Dickinson and Co., Biomed Global, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., biosurfit SA, Cardinal Health Inc., Calibre Scientific Inc., Danaher Corp., DIAGAST SAS, Grifols SA, Hemo bioscience Inc., HUMAN Gesellschaft fur Biochemica und Diagnostica mbH, Institut de Biotechnologies Jacques Boy, MAK SYSTEM S.A., Merck KGaA, Mesa Laboratories Inc., Quotient Ltd., Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tulip Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., and Werfenlife SA

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Molecular analysis plays a crucial role in the detection of antigen molecular and genetic structures, enhancing clinicians' understanding of blood group antigens and blood typing. This method is now a standard practice before unrelated donor blood transfusions due to cross-matching requirements. The adoption of molecular immunohematology, alongside serological and HLA typing, is on the rise in blood banks and hospitals. This shift towards advanced molecular techniques is expected to fuel the growth of the global immunohematology market.

The Immunohematology market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced diagnostic tools and technologies. Blood products and associated technologies are key areas of focus. For instance, forms of assays such as ELISA, Western blot, and flow cytometry are commonly used in immunohematology. These techniques aid in the detection and identification of various antigens and antibodies. Additionally, the use of automated systems and digital technologies is on the rise, streamlining processes and improving accuracy. The market is also driven by the need for personalized medicine and the development of new therapeutic approaches. Overall, the immunohematology market is expected to continue its upward trend in the coming years.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

Blood component maintenance costs, including labor, reagents, and disposables, as well as storage, are escalating, burdening blood banks. Cord blood handling costs approximately USD1,500 yearly. Despite the higher probability of releasing erythrocytes and plasma to end-users, their adoption is low due to insufficient reimbursements. The RBC unit costs around USD150 - USD165 , but reimbursement is only USD75 - USD80 . High maintenance costs and low reimbursements can hinder blood component adoption, negatively impacting the immunohematology market's growth.

yearly. Despite the higher probability of releasing erythrocytes and plasma to end-users, their adoption is low due to insufficient reimbursements. The RBC unit costs around - , but reimbursement is only - . High maintenance costs and low reimbursements can hinder blood component adoption, negatively impacting the immunohematology market's growth. The Immunohematology market faces several challenges in providing effective diagnostic solutions. Blood and antigens, such as maligances and antidotes, play a crucial role in this field. However, creating and distributing these products requires careful consideration. Devices and processes, like centrifuges and reagents, are necessary for testing and analysis. Yet, ensuring their reliability and accuracy can be challenging. Additionally, regulations and compliance, such as Hepatitis and FDA requirements, add complexity to the industry. The need for precision and efficiency in testing and delivery is essential to meet the demands of healthcare providers and patients alike.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This immunohematology market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Analyzers and systems

1.2 Reagents End-user 2.1 Hospitals

2.2 Blood banks

2.3 Diagnostic laboratories Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)



1.1 Analyzers and systems- The global immunohematology market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for automated analyzers in blood banks and next-generation immunohematology systems. Large blood banks, such as the NHSBT in the UK, require efficient solutions to process the high volume of blood donations and screenings. Automated analyzers, like Immucor's NEO and Bio-Rad's IH-500, offer enhanced speed, performance, and reliability, making them preferred choices for Tier 1 hospitals and blood banks. These analyzers can process large numbers of samples simultaneously and provide more accurate results compared to manual methods. The market growth is further driven by the potential for replacing conventional manual testing methods with automated solutions.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Immunohematology market encompasses various services and technologies related to the management of blood transfusion, blood donation, and blood disorders. This includes the provision of elective surgical procedures, immunohematology tests, and blood products. Key areas of focus within this market are the prevention and management of immunity-related reactions, transplant-related reactions, and pregnancy-related reactions. Blood banks play a crucial role in ensuring a steady supply of safe blood and blood components for patients with conditions such as leukemia, hemophilia, and sickle cell disease. The market also includes advancements in immunohematology technologies to address blood associated diseases, infections, and the storage of blood components. Amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, awareness campaigns are essential to ensure the safety and efficacy of blood transfusion services and the availability of essential blood products.

Market Research Overview

The Immunohematology market encompasses diagnostic tests and technologies used to study the interaction between the immune system and blood. This field is crucial in identifying and managing various blood disorders, transfusion medicine, and immunological diseases. Technologies such as flow cytometry, agglutination testing, and gel card testing are commonly used in immunohematology. These techniques aid in the detection and quantification of various blood components, including red and white blood cells, platelets, and antibodies. Immunohematology plays a vital role in ensuring the safety and efficacy of blood transfusions, as well as in the diagnosis and monitoring of hematological malignancies and other immune-mediated disorders.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Analyzers And Systems



Reagents

End-user

Hospitals



Blood Banks



Diagnostic Laboratories

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio