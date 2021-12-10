Immunohematology Market Size to Grow by USD 907.43 Mn| Growing Demand for Blood Banks and their Potential to Increase Sales will Present Significant Growth Opportunities for Market Vendors | Technavio

The immunohematology market is expected to grow by USD 907.43 mn from 2020 to 2025, as per Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75%. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 5.71%. The pharmacovigilance market is fragmented, with several players occupying market share. Vendors are using various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The 120-page report with TOC on "Immunohematology Market Analysis Report by Product (analyzers and systems and reagents) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

The market is driven by the growing demand for blood banks and their potential to increase sales. After collection of the blood, it goes under various rounds of immunohematology tests, such as screening for infectious diseases and blood typing, as well as serological tests for blood plasma. After this, the blood is sent to hospitals and healthcare centers for transfusion. Cord blood banking is becoming increasingly popular as cord blood contains stem cells, which is the safest option to treat genetic disorders. However, factors such as high maintenance costs and less reimbursement for blood components may challenge market growth.

Major Five Immunohematology Companies and Their Offerings:

Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers several immunohematology products such as BD Vacutainer serum tubes, BD Vacutainer EDTA tubes among others.

- The company offers several immunohematology products such as BD Vacutainer serum tubes, BD Vacutainer EDTA tubes among others. Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - The company offers several immunohematology products such as ID System, microplates and DiaClon Line and polyclonal reagents for conventional techniques.

The company offers several immunohematology products such as ID System, microplates and DiaClon Line and polyclonal reagents for conventional techniques. biosurfit SA - The company offers several immunohematology products namely Spinit complete.

The company offers several immunohematology products namely Spinit complete. Cardinal Health Inc. - The company offers several immunohematology products such as ORTHO VISION Analyzer, blood bank saline, CD-Chex Plus among others.

The company offers several immunohematology products such as ORTHO VISION Analyzer, blood bank saline, CD-Chex Plus among others. Danaher Corp. - The company offers several immunohematology products such as Automated blood banking analyzers and reagents, PK7300 automated microplate system among others.

For more valuable insights into the vendors operating in the market

Immunohematology Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Analyzers and systems - size and forecast 2020-2025

Reagents - size and forecast 2020-2025

Immunohematology Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

