Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market Research Report 2023

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global immunohistochemistry (IHC) market is expected to grow from $2.23 billion in 2022 to $2.41 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The immunohistochemistry (IHC) market is expected to grow to $3.29 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

The immunohistochemistry (IHC) market report provides market statistics, including immunohistochemistry (IHC) industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a immunohistochemistry (IHC) market share, detailed immunohistochemistry (IHC) market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the immunohistochemistry (IHC) industry.

The main immunohistochemistry (IHC) products include antibodies, equipment, reagents and kits. The different applications of include diagnostics, drug testing and others, which are used by end-users including hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, research institutes and others.

The increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the immunohistochemistry (IHC) market going forward. Chronic diseases refer to clinical conditions that last for three months or more extended periods and usually can be controlled but not cured. Immunohistochemistry helps in diagnosing chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and others due to its various advantages, such as its specificity, sensitivity (used to detect specific antigens), rapid results, and others.

For instance, in 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a US-based national public health agency, around 37.3 million people have diabetes which equals 11.3% of the United States population. Therefore, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the immunohistochemistry (IHC) market.

Technological advancement is the key trend in the immunohistochemistry (IHC) market. Major companies operating in the market are focused on developing technologically advanced products to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in April 2021, Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a US-based company operating in end-to-end solutions for high-parameter tissue analysis, introduced its new multiplex detection kits based on Opal multiplex technology known as Akoya's Opal Multiplex Detection Kits.

The opal multiplex technique is a methodology for detecting multiple biomarkers in one section of tissue that encompasses iterative single staining and heating-mediated removal of the primary stain. Akoya's Opal Multiplex Detection Kits provide phenotypic scoring using signal amplification, low sample and reagent consumption, can measure 3 to 8 IHC targets and nuclear stains, and other advanced features.

In October 2021, StageBio, a US-based company operating in immunohistochemistry (IHC), acquired TPL Path Labs for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, StageBio aims to strengthen its product portfolio in immunohistochemistry (IHC), clinical histopathology, and molecular pathology to gain a market advantage. TPL Path Labs GmbH is a Germany-based company operating in immunohistochemistry (IHC).

North America was the largest region in the immunohistochemistry (IHC) market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The countries covered in the immunohistochemistry (IHC) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major players in the immunohistochemistry market are

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
  • The Merck Group
  • Danaher Corporation
  • PerkinElmer Inc.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Cell Signaling Technology Inc.
  • Bio SB Inc.
  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • Abcam
  • Becton Dickinson and Company
  • Takara Bio Inc.
  • Biocare Medical LLC
  • Bio-Genex Laboratories
  • Diagnostic BioSystems Inc.
  • BioVision Inc.
  • PHC Holdings Corporation
  • Abbott Laboratories

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market Characteristics

3. Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market Trends And Strategies

4. Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market
4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market
4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market

5. Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Antibodies
  • Equipment
  • Reagents
  • Kits

6.2. Global Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market, Segmentation By Applications, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Diagnostics
  • Drug Testing
  • Other Applications

6.3. Global Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market, Segmentation By End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Hospitals And Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Research Institutes
  • Other End-Users

7. Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dx6tat

