Immunohistochemistry Market Size Poised To Rise At 7.8% CAGR By 2027, Due To Rising Occurrence of Persistent Sicknesses & Introduction of Technically Sophisticated IHC Systems | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the published report, the global Immunohistochemistry Market size is estimated to attain a price of USD 3.2 billion by 2027. It is expected to develop by 7.8% CAGR, in the period of the forecast.

What are Key Factors Driving the Immunohistochemistry Market?

Growing approvals by the regulatory organizations, increasing occurrence of the persistent sicknesses, along with the introduction of technically sophisticated Immunohistochemistry (IHC) systems are the factors, estimated to boost the enlargement of the market, for the period of the forecast.

Immunohistochemistry has turned out to be a vital method and is extensively useful in the diagnosis of a number of persistent diseases, for example, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), infectious diseases as well as cancer.

As a result, an increase in the occurrence of these persistent diseases has caused an augmentation in the requirement for immunohistochemistry procedures. Consistent with the global data, published by World Health Organization (WHO) in 2018, cancer was the most important reason of the death. Approximately 9.6 million deaths were recorded, owing to the cancer. The similar informant furthermore affirms that the cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), globally, bring about 17.9 million deaths, each year.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Owing to the growing occurrence of the persistent diseases, in the nations like India and China , Asia Pacific is projected to display highest development, during the period of the forecast.

and , is projected to display highest development, during the period of the forecast. As a result of the growth in the figure of diagnostic centers as well as hospitals with highly developed infrastructure, along with the increasing rate of severe diseases, diagnostic laboratories and hospitals, by end use, dominated the immunohistochemistry market in 2019.

In 2019, antibodies product section retained the principal share of the market, due to the rising approval for the product, along with their elevated percentage of the acceptance, causing a high-pitched demand for Immunohistochemistry method.

Attributable to the existence of key companies in the U.S., entrenched infrastructure of the healthcare, as well as the positive guidelines regarding the healthcare compensation, North America seized the major share of the market, in 2019.

seized the major share of the market, in 2019. The diagnostics application sector ruled the market in 2019 and is estimated to observe the maximum development, during the period of the forecast, caused by the increasing incidences of chronic sicknesses.

Million Insights segmented the global immunohistochemistry market based on End Use, Application, Product, and Region:

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Antibodies



Primary Antibodies





Secondary Antibodies



Equipment



Slide Staining Systems





Tissue Microarrays





Tissue Processing Systems





Slide Scanners





Others



Reagents



Histological Stains





Blocking Sera and Reagents





Chromogenic Substrates





Fixation Reagents





Stabilizers





Organic Solvents





Proteolytic Enzymes





Diluents



Kit

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Diagnostics



Cancer





Infectious Diseases





Cardiovascular Diseases





Autoimmune Diseases





Diabetes Mellitus





Nephrological Diseases



Drug Testin

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories



Research Institutes



Other

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Singapore





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UA

Companies

Abcam plc.



Bio SB



Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.



Danaher Corporation



F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



Agilent Technologies, Inc.



Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.



PerkinElmer, Inc.



Merck KGaA



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

