Immunologist Dr. Marvin S. Hausman MD Named Medical Director Of FourthWall Testing; Hausman Will Continue His Groundbreaking Research On Coronavirus And Other Infectious Diseases

Dr. Hausman will continue his groundbreaking research on the coronavirus and other infectious diseases at FourthWall. His goal is to provide access to health information and care to the general public.

"Access to accurate health treatment and information are the great equalizers when it comes to addressing health and health disparities, especially around infectious diseases," said Dr. Hausman. "I'm excited to bring the best minds, best practices and best people together to fight infectious diseases."

Dr. Hausman, an Immunlogist and Board Certified Urological Surgeon, has more than 30 years of drug research and development experience with various pharmaceutical companies, including Bristol-Myers International, Mead-Johnson Pharmaceutical Co., E.R. Squibb, Medco Research, and Axonyx. Dr. Hausman co-founded Medco Research, which in the 1980s became one of the top contract research organizations (CRO).

At Axonyx, Dr. Hausman successfully licensed in and developed inhibitors for acetyl and butyrylcholinesterase, as well as the drug Posiphen®, a compound that inhibits synthesis of amyloid precursor protein (APP). He also has extensive expertise in research, formulation, and clinical evaluation of natural food-based dietary products with antioxidant/anti-inflammatory properties.

"Dr. Hausman is an inspiring surgeon and scientist who has had an incredible impact on the treatment of infectious diseases," said Epitome Risk CEO Lisa Wilson . "His work is helping to reshape our world and is saving lives."

About FourthWall Testing

FourthWall Testing is a private lab owned by Epitome Risk that offers rapid COVID testing services, neutralizing antibody testing, and immune assessment solutions. Wilson says the cPass test can be ordered online for $170, which can be reimbursed through flexible spending accounts, and includes roundtrip shipping to your home and back to the lab. Test results are provided to clients in 24-28 hours. Epitome Risk has been measuring levels of neutralizing antibodies since December 2020. FourthWall Testing is one of the only labs in the world measuring levels of neutralizing/blocking antibodies after vaccination and also performing a longitudinal evaluation of vaccinated people," said Wilson.

About Epitome Risk

Epitome Risk is a leader in risk management, COVID-compliance measures, and safety support for corporate and professional sporting events, and television and film productions. Epitome Risk was looking for a neutralizing antibody test and began working with Genscript to tailor an offering for their clients.

