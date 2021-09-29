Immunologist Expert Dr. Paul Peter Tak Joins GoodCell as Strategic Advisor

Cellular therapeutics and treatments are being rapidly introduced in today's healthcare market and GoodCell's leadership is on a mission to empower people to live longer, healthier lives by using the power of their blood for dynamic and comprehensive diagnostics and ultimately life-saving cellular therapies utilizing the Company's personal biobanking, genetic testing and health screening tools.

"The GoodCell team is committed to innovation in the area of blood-based diagnostics in order to expand and enhance our services," said Chris Garcia, Chief Executive Officer, GoodCell. "As a leading expert in immunology, Dr. Tak's insights and guidance will be invaluable to our robust IP development of diagnostic tools to cover a wider range of risk identification and monitoring."

"We're thrilled to have Dr. Tak join GoodCell's leadership team," added Trevor Perry, President, GoodCell. "I am confident his academic, pharmaceutical and therapeutics expertise will be of great value as we continue to seek to expand the products and services we offer."

In addition to serving as Professor of Medicine and Chair of the Department of Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology at the Academic Medical Centre/University of Amsterdam (AMC), Dr. Tak was Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of California San Diego. He also served as Senior Vice President, Chief Immunology Officer, and Global Development Leader at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), he is a co-founder of Sitryx and was previously President and CEO of Tempero Pharmaceuticals and Venture Partner at Flagship Pioneering. Dr. Tak is currently President and CEO of Candel Therapeutics, which in July announced the pricing of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and sits on the board of several biotech companies.

"Genetic data and biological information become powerful when you think about the significance of being able to determine predispositions to disease, preserve your healthiest cells for future medical treatments while tracking changes to health over time, and ultimately developing precision medicine," said Paul Peter Tak, M.D., Ph.D. "GoodCell is a unique offering at the leading edge of science, and I'm excited to support the company at this stage of growth."

About GoodCell

GoodCell empowers individuals to live longer and healthier lives with a medically actionable health technology service that uniquely screens for major illness, tracks changing genetic risk for disease over time and preserves your healthiest cells for potentially life-saving therapies. With the rapid expansion of cellular therapeutics, the company offers the only health solution that utilizes personal genetic and biological information as well as biobanking stem cells to access for cell therapies as they become available. Committed to shaping the future of personalized health as today's science becomes tomorrow's medicine, GoodCell is led by a founding team of science and technology innovators with diverse research backgrounds from notable institutions such as the Harvard Stem Cell Institute and Stanford University Stem Cell Institute. Learn more at: www.goodcell.com.

