Immunologix Laboratories Adds Accomplished Biotech Drug Development Experts to Launch Translational Sciences Division

TAMPA, Fla., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the launching of their Translational Sciences division, Immunologix Laboratories continues to strengthen its scientific and technical expertise to build an industry-leading drug development partner for clients and their bioanalytical and biomarker programs.

The new Translational Sciences team is led by Dr. Lauren Stevenson, following her post as Senior Director & Head, Development Biomarkers & Bioanalytical Sciences at Biogen (Cambridge, MA). She is joined by Dr. Devangi Mehta, who most recently served as Director, Development Biomarkers and Bioanalytical Sciences at Biogen. Both globally recognized thought leaders, Drs. Stevenson and Mehta will leverage their 40+ years of collective drug development experience, which spans numerous disease indications and drug modalities, to create enhanced synergy with Immunologix's assay experts and deliver proven strategy and results for clients.

The Translational Sciences division will provide a dedicated partner and resource to advise, develop, and implement integrated strategies and solutions for innovator development programs from discovery to post-market, delivering stage appropriate biomarker, bioanalytical and clinical research strategies, scientific oversight of assay lifecycle management, study data analysis and interpretation, and supporting regulatory interactions and document writing. Drs. Stevenson and Mehta come with significant performance records that include both internal program successes through product launch, as well as data-driven influencing of regulatory guidance and industry best practices.

Dr. Stevenson commented: "I am truly excited and privileged to lead the Translational Sciences division and am looking forward to building a world class team of drug developers with deep biomarker and bioanalytical experience. Together we will pioneer a new model of scientific support that will actively leverage the diverse perspectives and expertise of the team to deliver highly vetted, pressure-tested strategies and scientific solutions to our clients."

Immunologix President and CEO Dr. Michael Anderson adds: "We are very excited to announce the launch of our Translational Sciences division. The addition of Lauren and Devangi gives us an unparalleled, industry-leading assay strategy and implementation team. By combining their experience with that of John Allinson, our Vice President of Biomarker Services, and other members of our very experienced senior staff, we can offer our clients a level of scientific service that is unmatched in the bioanalytical lab industry."

About Immunologix Laboratories

Immunologix Laboratories is a science-based GLP and GCP compliant immunoassay laboratory focused on ligand binding based bioanalysis and biomarkers. The lab specializes in Immunogenicity, Neutralizing Antibody (cell-based and ligand binding-based), PK, and Biomarker assays in support of preclinical and clinical trials. The Translational Sciences division provides enhanced experienced resources for technical strategy and implementation of bioanalytical and biomarker assays. Immunologix's customer-focused service model allows it to customize project execution for each client in a timely manner. The entire team has many years of CRO and industry experience in development, validation, and application of immunoassay-based methods.

www.immunologixlabs.com

PRESS CONTACT INFORMATION

Michael J. Anderson

President and CEO, Immunologix Laboratories

1.813.324.1483

manderson@immunologixlabs.com

SOURCE Immunologix Laboratories

Related Links

https://www.immunologixlabs.com/

