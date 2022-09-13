Immunology Market: A Deep Dive Into Factors that will Help Vendors Stay Ahead of Competitors - Technavio

The immunology market is fragmented. The market is expected to witness intense competition among vendors because of the adoption of disruptive strategies. The global immunology market also compromises new academic start-ups. Due to the lack of financial backing, these small immunology drug players with high-potential products are being acquired by bigger players. Moreover, intense competition and declining profit margins are significant risk factors for the vendors.

Key Vendor Strategies to Overcome Market Challenges

Key strategies used by vendors to overcome the above challenges have been identified by Technavio. The opportunities for new entrants in the development of immunomodulatory therapies will be enhanced, with the expiry of patents of branded therapeutics in anti-histamines, B/T-cell suppressive agents, and corticosteroids. Therefore, to survive and succeed in this intensely competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to differentiate their product and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions.

Market Growth Potential

The immunology market size is expected to grow by USD 55.00 billion from 2021 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.45% during the forecast period.

Factors that will Drive the Market

Vendors in the immunology market can take advantage of a few factors that will work in their favor. One of these factors includes growing organ transplantation. Ongoing commitment and combined efforts of organ procurement organizations, hospitals, and the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN) are contributing to the rise in organ transplantations. Thus, the increasing number of organ transplantations is expected to drive the demand for immunosuppressive drugs, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the global immunology market during the forecast period.

Immunology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.45% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 55.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.01 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and UCB SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Category

Market segments

Comparison by Category

Immunosuppressants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Immuno boosters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Category

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

UCB SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

SOURCE Technavio