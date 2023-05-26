Immunology Market size is set to grow by USD 56.07 billion from 2022 to 2027, Hurdles in the approval of biosimilars to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global immunology market size is estimated to grow by USD 56.07 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.84% and the growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 41% of the global market growth. The market is expected to register moderate growth during the forecast period owing to the increased funding from government and non-government bodies along with the rise in the prevalence rate of chronic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and cancer. According to the CDC, in January 2021, the incidence rate of female breast cancer was 123.9 per 100,000 people in the US. These drug trials revealed that the effect of anti-cancer drugs lasts longer when immuno-booster drugs are given along with the anti-cancer drugs. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Immunology Market 2023-2027

Immunology Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (immunosuppressants and immuno boosters), distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the immunosuppressants segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. These drugs have a large number of applications in organ transplantation where the chances of organ rejection are high. Since the body's immune system identifies the new organ as a foreign agent and tends to attack it, resulting in rejection because the immune system perceives transplanted organs as foreign items and mounts an immunological response against them. This causes the organs to be destroyed while also affecting other body components.

Immunology Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Hurdles in the approval of biosimilars are the major factors driving the growth of the global immunology market.

The clearance of biosimilars from the US FDA is slow, as obtaining guidance documents for a biosimilar is time-consuming.

For instance, INFLECTRA was cleared by the US FDA after two months of House Subcommittee hearings.

And as per the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation (BPCI) Act, it is not essential for the US FDA to issue guidance before approving a biosimilar application.

However, this guide will help to ensure successful implementation.

Hence, such factors drive market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

A significant pipeline of immunology is the primary trend in the global immunology market growth.

There are multiple promising immunological agents in the pipeline.

This will boost market growth after their approval and the approval of a new treatment increases treatment options and increases demand for that treatment regimen.

Furthermore, around 51 molecules are in various stages of clinical trials worldwide. Of these, 22 molecules are in Phase II, four are in Phase III, 16 are in Phase I, and the rest are in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Hence, these developments will lead to the global immunology market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Lack of awareness of immunology is a major challenge hindering the growth of the global immunology market.

There is a significant lack of awareness among people about fatigue as a serious symptom of rheumatoid arthritis.

In spite of its high prevalence, allergies are still underdiagnosed and undertreated due to a lack of information.

The NIH also states that more than one-third of patients who experience rhinitis and asthma symptoms remain undiagnosed and have decreased their quality of life.

Hence, the lack of awareness is a major challenge and is likely to hinder the global immunology market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Immunology Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the immunology market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the immunology market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the immunology market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of immunology market vendors

Related Reports:

The enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 564.97 million. The market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (vaccine development, immunology, diagnostics, drug monitoring and pharmaceutical industry, and others), end-user (hospitals and diagnostic centers, research laboratories, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).The increase in chronic diseases is notably driving the market growth.

The cancer immunotherapy market size is expected to increase by USD 74.45 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers cancer immunotherapy market segmentation by type (monoclonal antibodies, cancer vaccines, and check point inhibitors and immunomodulators) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). The high prevalence of cancer is notably driving the cancer immunotherapy market growth.

Immunology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 56.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.37 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3SBio Inc., AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Antares Pharma Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Biogen Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Horizon Therapeutics Plc, ImmuNext Inc., Incyte Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., UCB SA, and GlaxoSmithKline Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global immunology market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Immunosuppressants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Immuno boosters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Hospital pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Retail pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Online pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AbbVie Inc.

12.4 Amgen Inc.

12.5 Astellas Pharma Inc.

12.6 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

12.7 Eli Lilly and Co.

12.8 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

12.9 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

12.10 Incyte Corp.

12.11 Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

12.12 Merck KGaA

12.13 Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp.

12.14 Novartis AG

12.15 Pfizer Inc.

12.16 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

12.17 UCB SA

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

