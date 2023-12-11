Immunology Market Size to Grow USD 102790 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.5% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunology Market is Segmented by Type (Immuno Boosters, Immunosuppressants ), by Application (Autoimmune Diseases, Oncology, Organ Transplantation ): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029. It is Published in Valuates Reports Under the Category of Pharmaceuticals & Biotech .

The global Immunology Market is projected to grow from USD 70450 Million in 2023 to USD 102790 Million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Major Factors driving the growth of Immunology Market:

A number of factors are coming together to drive the strong growth of the immunology market. The need for immunological interventions is growing as a result of advancements in immunotherapy, particularly in adoptive cell therapies and monoclonal antibodies, which are revolutionizing the way diseases are treated. In the field of immunology, there is a growing market for pharmaceuticals, biologics, and diagnostics due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing applications in the management of infectious diseases.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF IMMUNOLOGY MARKET:

The rise in the market for immunology is largely due to the rising incidence of chronic illnesses like cancer, allergies, and autoimmune disorders . The need for immunological interventions and therapies is growing as these conditions spread throughout the world, which is driving up demand for pharmaceuticals, biologics, and diagnostic tools in the immunology sector. An essential part of treating infectious diseases is immunology. The immunology market is expanding as a result of the continuous problems brought on by newly discovered infectious agents as well as the requirement for efficient vaccinations and antiviral treatments. This market segment's growth is mostly due to the development of innovative vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases.

The identification and development of biomarkers for immunological disorders has been accelerated by the era of personalized medicine . The importance of customizing treatments based on patients' unique immune profiles is rising as our understanding of individualized immune responses deepens. Research, development, and commercialization activities are driven by this individualized approach, which supports the immunology market's overall growth.

Innovation in immunology is being promoted by alliances and collaborations between biotechnology companies, research institutes, and pharmaceutical companies. Together, research and development efforts uncover new therapeutic targets, create cutting-edge medications, and expand our understanding of immunology. The immunology market is expanding and becoming more diverse as a result of these joint efforts.

The market is growing because of favorable regulatory frameworks and quick approval procedures for immunological treatments. The proactive approach taken by regulatory agencies to expedite the development and approval of immunological products results in their timely introduction into the market, thereby meeting unfulfilled medical needs and offering patients novel therapeutic options.

Awareness campaigns and educational initiatives that improve public and healthcare professionals' understanding of immune-related disorders and available treatments have an impact on the growth of the immunology market. Raising awareness promotes early identification, diagnosis, and intervention, which in turn fuels demand for immunological goods and services and supports the expansion of the market.

IMMUNOLOGY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Due to its strong regulatory framework, high investments in research and development, and established healthcare infrastructure, North America has a sizable market share in immunology. The region's dominance is attributed to a proactive approach to immunotherapy as well as the prevalence of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The immunology market in the US and Canada is expanding due in part to the presence of significant market players and a strong focus on personalized medicine.

Key Players:

AbbVie

Amgen Inc

F.Hoffmann-La Roche

Johnson & Johnson

Bionor Pharma

Celgene

Cellectar Biosciences

eFFECTOR Therapeutics

